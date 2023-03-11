Dear Dr. Doug,
As a local emergency veterinarian in the Florida Keys I have noticed a significant increase in the number of cases of kennel cough in dogs over this past week. Would you be able to inform your readers about this highly contagious respiratory disease?
Thanks,
— Dr. Jason, Keys Animal ER
Dear Dr. Jason,
Thank you for your valuable letter. “Kennel cough” (KC) is not actually just one disease. It is a clinical syndrome that can be caused by at least nine different bacteria and viruses. Co-infections (i.e., infection with more than one bacterial or viral agent) can happen and are common. Hence, that is one of the reasons why it can be so contagious, meaning that it spreads from dog to dog rapidly. You are correct. There has been an increase of respiratory diseases in dogs, not only in the Keys, but also around the country.
Fortunately, in most dogs the disease produces only mild signs of a “cold,” and like the flu in people, the disease is self-limiting and will usually resolve in a week to 10 days. Typical signs include a mild cough, sneezing, ocular and nasal discharges, and fever. In many cases this is all that is seen, but these can worsen over time, especially in dogs that are older or have underlying medical conditions (much the same as we see how diseases act in people).
If left unattended, or in cases of severe infections, these patients can develop pneumonia, sometimes severe. That is when things can get critical — and yes, patients with advanced, untreated disease or severe pneumonia can die.
Common bacterial components of KC include Bordetella bronshiseptica, Streptococcus equi (zooepidemicus) and several species of the bacterium Mycoplasma.
The viruses implicated in KC include canine influenza virus, canine parainfluenza virus, canine distemper virus, canine herpesvirus, canine respiratory coronavirus (NOT the same coronavirus that people get) and canine adenovirus type 2.
Dogs of any age or breed are susceptible to KC. Wild canids (coyotes, foxes, wolves) can also be affected. Cats, too, can be infected with a few of the different agents as well.
People as well can be affected by KC, but only from one of the pathogens, Bordetella bronchiseptica, from dogs. This is very rare but can happen, especially in people suffering from immunocompromising conditions.
Just like any respiratory disease in people, dogs spread this condition via respiratory secretions such as coughing or sneezing fluids or sharing drinking/feeding bowls with infected individuals. Dogs showing signs will be shedding the disease, but, in early stages, a dog may be completely asymptomatic and still be shedding organisms.
Disease spread is usually linked to areas where dogs gather in numbers like dog parks, doggie day care, boarding kennels, dog shows, etc. The diagnosis is made by using a combination of history (has your dog been to any high-risk areas), time frame (how long ago was it exposed), clinical signs and laboratory testing as needed (for example, blood tests and X-rays). There is no one single, simple KC test.
Treatment, when caught early, may ONLY require bed rest and supportive care (fluids, calorie supplements, vitamins, etc.). Antibiotics are generally reserved for severely sick animals or those with obvious bacterial pneumonia. Sick patients should be kept in strict isolation and away from other dogs until long after all symptoms are gone. It can take up to 6-8 weeks to clear.
Prevention is best. Keep your dog’s vaccination current (distemper, kennel cough) and avoid large gatherings of dogs with unknown medical history.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.