Infection

This X-ray of a dog shows pneumonia secondary to kennel cough. The yellow arrow points to ‘cottony’ areas of the lung that are signs of infection.

 Image provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Dr. Doug,

As a local emergency veterinarian in the Florida Keys I have noticed a significant increase in the number of cases of kennel cough in dogs over this past week. Would you be able to inform your readers about this highly contagious respiratory disease?