All summer I’ve had fresh cut flowers in every room in my house. Some I picked from my garden, some I “borrowed” from neighbor’s gardens when they were away. Most weeks I bought them from the supermarket. One week when I was just starting to do my food shopping, I first filled my cart with flowers. As I passed another shopper, he casually commented, “I see you buy the essentials first!” Flowers are always at the top of my list. It’s the one item I never omit.
It made me think about ordinary things that are important in the course of everyday living. What can’t we live without, both tangible and intangible, like making someone laugh or really appreciating the perfect day at the end of it? On impulse I bought a bouquet of flowers for a friend who never has fresh flowers in her house. I dropped them off with a card that read, “It’s time for flowers in your life.” We all have our priorities, some quite different than others. But you’d be surprised how much simple pleasures are more important to most people than owning more things.
I have always lived where I can walk to town. This is an absolute commodity that’s important as part of my lifestyle. Owning a new car isn’t. I don’t need a car for status. Some people need space and privacy. Others feel insecure without certain creature comforts or being surrounded by people, as in a city. A lot of people think that a promotion or a raise will cure all unhappiness in their lives. Some people yearn for the love of their life to miraculously appear, thinking this will make their lives perfect. I often hear people express wishes that start, “If only I could ... ” or “If only I had ....” The endings to those sentences aren’t so remarkable or unattainable.
I asked a few of my friends, “What can’t you live without?” Or, “What would make you happy?” It was surprising that most people appreciate the intangible things like time to do nothing over wanting things. A lot of people said they need a regular exercise routine to be content. Many answers were similar so I condensed a sampling. Here are a few:
1. A friend who doesn’t like to cook said she’d like a vending machine in her kitchen with a variety of meals to choose from. Silly, but a version of this could be achieved with a delivery service.
2. My friend Joann said, “I love walking my dog and meeting other dog walkers along the way. Before going out, I think of it as a chore, but once I’m walking her, I find myself daydreaming and enjoying my surroundings. I come back feeling better than before I left.”
3. Her husband, Steve, who’s a great cook said, “A good meal and a great glass of wine at the end of the day.”
4. An artist friend said, “A day when I can paint all day, completely uninterrupted, which means turning off my phone and not checking my email.” He’s working on this.
5. For those who are 9-to-5ers, a day off in the middle of the week was something to be savored, especially for doing absolutely nothing. They wanted more “selfish” time.
6. My daughter Lisa, an exhibit designer, said, “A day to read a book without interruption or feeling guilty.”
7. A city dweller said, “I’d like to walk outside and be alone. You’re always sharing space in a city.”
8. An islander told me he appreciates connecting with a friend or seeing the same people in the community when he picks up his morning coffee. It connects him to his neighborhood.
9. My old neighbor on Love Lane moved to an apartment in Fort Lauderdale. She misses the casual interchange with neighbors as an easy way to socialize as you go about your day.
10. Another friend is happiest when volunteering for a good cause.
11. For me, the best answer was from good friend, decorator and chef extraordinaire Michael Pelkey, who said, “I just treated myself to something I’ve wanted for quite awhile — a brand new deck and a custom-built outdoor table that seats 16. Now I’m all set to host a party to celebrate the arrival of ‘our’ new book.” Michael was the stylist for all the photography.
I’ve talked with many people over the years about this topic and the most common desire is for more time. What would you do with more time?
Surprisingly no one said that more money would make them happy. They didn’t need more things, a bigger house, a better job or more of what they already have. While my conversations were limited, I’m pretty sure if you ask yourself what makes you happy you’ll find a simple answer. If not, make your home a happy place with a $12 bunch of flowers.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.