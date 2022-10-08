All summer I’ve had fresh cut flowers in every room in my house. Some I picked from my garden, some I “borrowed” from neighbor’s gardens when they were away. Most weeks I bought them from the supermarket. One week when I was just starting to do my food shopping, I first filled my cart with flowers. As I passed another shopper, he casually commented, “I see you buy the essentials first!” Flowers are always at the top of my list. It’s the one item I never omit.

It made me think about ordinary things that are important in the course of everyday living. What can’t we live without, both tangible and intangible, like making someone laugh or really appreciating the perfect day at the end of it? On impulse I bought a bouquet of flowers for a friend who never has fresh flowers in her house. I dropped them off with a card that read, “It’s time for flowers in your life.” We all have our priorities, some quite different than others. But you’d be surprised how much simple pleasures are more important to most people than owning more things.