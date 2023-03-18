My friend Mike Mulligan has always been pretty good at giving me, what I consider, good subjects to write about. He reads, he’s observant and his sense of humor aligns with mine. So, a few years ago he was talking about buying new sheets and how difficult it is to deconstruct the meaning, or more accurately the importance, of thread count. That column turned into the most popular one I’ve written in more than 42 years of writing a weekly column on what many might consider “nothing.” The column turned into three by popular demand and still, to this day, not a week goes by when I don’t find a tidbit in my email about sheets and thread count from a reader.

Sheets have been off my radar for a while. Until the other day when I attended the library book sale. In that lovely garden of palm trees, I took the two books I wanted to purchase, up to the “Pay Here” table. A man, who later introduced himself as Art Ward, and a woman named Nancy (no last name offered) recognized me and said they always read my column. “What was your favorite subject?” I asked. In unison they said, “Thread count!” And that started a whole discussion on the merits of one material over another. I’m used to this. I seem to push everyone’s “sheet alert” button. And we were off and running, connected by a perceived interest in sheets.