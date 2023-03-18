My friend Mike Mulligan has always been pretty good at giving me, what I consider, good subjects to write about. He reads, he’s observant and his sense of humor aligns with mine. So, a few years ago he was talking about buying new sheets and how difficult it is to deconstruct the meaning, or more accurately the importance, of thread count. That column turned into the most popular one I’ve written in more than 42 years of writing a weekly column on what many might consider “nothing.” The column turned into three by popular demand and still, to this day, not a week goes by when I don’t find a tidbit in my email about sheets and thread count from a reader.
Sheets have been off my radar for a while. Until the other day when I attended the library book sale. In that lovely garden of palm trees, I took the two books I wanted to purchase, up to the “Pay Here” table. A man, who later introduced himself as Art Ward, and a woman named Nancy (no last name offered) recognized me and said they always read my column. “What was your favorite subject?” I asked. In unison they said, “Thread count!” And that started a whole discussion on the merits of one material over another. I’m used to this. I seem to push everyone’s “sheet alert” button. And we were off and running, connected by a perceived interest in sheets.
“Bamboo!” he announced. “Nothing like it.” Lately, I hear this a lot.
I relayed this encounter to Mike and the next day I received his email with an article extolling the virtues of bamboo sheets endorsed by none other than Oprah!. The headline read “Softest Bedding Ever” and went on to say that sustainable, responsibly sourced bamboo fabric doesn’t just feel amazing, it’s breathable and helps regulate body temperature.
“Apparently”, the article claimed, “some manufacturers go so far as to suggest that bamboo will have you sleeping like royalty” — a lofty claim, I think, but since I don’t know what sort of sheets are used on the beds at Kensington Palace, this holds no sway with me. However, the manufacturer of the sheets that Oprah is supposed to adore are made from a custom-weave, super-soft bamboo and are the softest sheets she’s ever slept in. So, I decided to do a short poll of friends who know about all things considered, not just serviceable, but luxurious, elegant and add to one’s comfort and well-being.
Hands down, it seems that bamboo is a winner. It’s soft and durable and provides one with a better sleep. But here’s the part that I could not fathom. One company claimed that their bedding is responsibly sourced and softer than 1,500 thread count Egyptian cotton. In all the research I have done on thread count, the consensus was unanimous. Pure cotton, low thread count, such as those used in hotels, are crisp and cool and get better and better with every washing. None of my information ever mentioned a 1,500 thread count as desirable. So what gives?
I checked a website, Boll & Branch, where I happily read their blog titled, “Seriously, What Is Thread Count?” It started, “We’re going to fill you in on a little secret: high thread count does not always mean high quality.” Searching further I found, “To achieve a 600 thread count, for example” the writer convincingly proclaimed, “manufacturers inflate their threads using two-ply yarn or multiple-ply yarn and some brands will count their two-ply twice (think of two threads twisted together), which means that 600 thread count sheets could actually be 300 two-ply or 200 three-ply.”
What a great job sheet manufacturers have done to convince us that thread count actually counts. The article finishes by warning us to be suspicious of any thread count above 400 because that spells THREAD COUNT INFLATION! Sounds like a very bad consumer infraction.
At the end of the day, thread count sounds like exaggerated importance. It seems, from my scant research, that single-ply, organic cotton might be as good as any, and bamboo is definitely worth considering. At the moment, my sheets are made by Sferra. Expensive 100% cotton and I love them. But when I need sheets, I will definitely go for bamboo, even though I recently heard from a man who informed me that he only buys Matouk sheets for his guest bedroom. I want to be a guest at his house!
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.