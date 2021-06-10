Drinking too much soda can be unhealthy; that’s something people have known for decades. But I don’t think most people understand just how bad one of those sugar-packed drinks can be. So let’s walk through what happens to your body before, during and after you down a typical bottle of pop.
Before you take a drink, consider what it’s replacing. Many studies found that you don’t eat or drink as much healthy food if you drink lots of soda. Soda drinkers are more likely to be deficient in vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber. One bad choice often leads to more.
As you take your first sip, the sugar courses through your body. Blood sugar spikes, increasing your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, even if you’re not overweight. Researchers went through 17 studies involving 38,253 participants. They found drinking just one 12-ounce soda a day increased the chances of developing Type 2 diabetes by 18 percent.
Within about 20 minutes of your first sip, your blood sugar rises, causing an insulin spike. Because there’s too much sugar for your body to turn into energy, your liver stores the excess as fat. Those constant spikes can lead to a condition known as insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is believed to be one of the primary triggers behind obesity and heart disease. It’s even considered one of the underlying issues that cause many cancers.
About an hour after you start, the sugar crash happens. The short-term energy boost is gone, and you begin to feel tired, lethargic and moody. In addition, it’s common to feel a mental fogginess descend, creating a craving to drink more and keep the high going.
Over time, moderate-to-severe acne can scar your face, getting worse with each bottle you consume. The sugar that hits your bloodstream damages collagen and elastin fibers in the skin, making you look older. Just two plastic 16-ounce sodas (100 grams of sugar or more) a day dramatically increases the risk.
The high acidity and sugar levels of typical soda damages teeth. The more you drink, the more you’ll suffer from enamel erosion and cavities. The darker-colored cola drinks have also been shown to stain teeth.
Caffeine in sodas disrupts normal sleep patterns. It’s also been linked to bedwetting and anxiety. Once you’re hooked, you have to continue dosing yourself. Not getting your caffeine fix every six to 24 hours can lead to headaches, decreased alertness, fatigue, depression and irritability. Some studies have even linked excessive caffeine from sodas to kidney stones.
Bones lose strength, and you’re more likely to suffer fractures. Phosphoric acid in soda causes calcium to be released in your urine. Your bones then have to release calcium into your bloodstream to replace the losses. Over time, the constant calcium depletion weakens bones.
You’re aging yourself on a cellular level. There’s a structure at the end of chromosomes called telomeres. The length of telomeres has been linked to how long people live. People who drink more soda have shorter telomeres, develop more chronic diseases and live shorter lives. One 20-ounce soda a day can shorten your life by 4.6 years, about the same amount as smoking 10 cigarettes a day for 24 years.
When researchers analyzed data from two studies involving 118,363 people, the results were dire. Men who drink two or more sugary drinks a day were 12% more likely to die prematurely than those who drank less than one a month. Women were 25% more likely to die prematurely.
A study in 2010 estimated that worldwide, 184,000 deaths every year can be directly linked to “sugar-sweetened beverages” like soda. 133,000 died from diabetes, 45,000 from cardiovascular disease and 6,450 from cancers.
The effects are cumulative. Telling yourself that one drink won’t hurt you is true; it won’t. But it gets a little worse if you have one drink a week, one drink a day or one with every meal. Over time, the damage from all those little attacks on your body wears you down. Explore healthier alternatives like decaf iced tea, fruit-infused water or just water with ice. Your future self will thank you.
