When I was working on my book “Key West Cottages & Gardens,” I heard the term, “Coconut Telegraph.” In small towns, gossip, as a main source of diversion, reigns supreme. Gossip is a form of communication in which we indulge ourselves and don’t put too much stock in the information, depending on the person delivering the information. In a way, it’s lazy conversation that can be intimate, titillating and often stimulating. It is liberating at times to be careless with thoughts and speech. It’s also an indulgence. With gossip we don’t feel the need to factcheck. The coconut telegraph is a euphemism for a telephone where gossip gets transmitted through a wire between coconuts held up to the ear.

According to my American Heritage Dictionary (yes, I still look things up in dictionaries, if for no other reason than to justify keeping them on my bookshelf), gossip is defined as “groundless rumor, usually of a personal, sensational or intimate nature; idle talk.” Never is the word “malicious” used here. However, in my Encarta dictionary, gossip is described as “conversation about personal matters, intimate rumors or facts, especially when malicious.”