When I was working on my book “Key West Cottages & Gardens,” I heard the term, “Coconut Telegraph.” In small towns, gossip, as a main source of diversion, reigns supreme. Gossip is a form of communication in which we indulge ourselves and don’t put too much stock in the information, depending on the person delivering the information. In a way, it’s lazy conversation that can be intimate, titillating and often stimulating. It is liberating at times to be careless with thoughts and speech. It’s also an indulgence. With gossip we don’t feel the need to factcheck. The coconut telegraph is a euphemism for a telephone where gossip gets transmitted through a wire between coconuts held up to the ear.
According to my American Heritage Dictionary (yes, I still look things up in dictionaries, if for no other reason than to justify keeping them on my bookshelf), gossip is defined as “groundless rumor, usually of a personal, sensational or intimate nature; idle talk.” Never is the word “malicious” used here. However, in my Encarta dictionary, gossip is described as “conversation about personal matters, intimate rumors or facts, especially when malicious.”
I once heard a radio program about gossip as a positive form of exchange. Gossip was described as a way to dispense information, much the way the town crier did in olden days and the way certain newspapers inform today. Gossip was described as a way of including a person or people in the present circle of interaction, even when he or she isn’t present. Gossip needn’t be of a negative nature and I rather liked this spin on the word. Keeping people in the loop when they aren’t around seems to suggest intimacy, as long as the gossip isn’t malicious.
Gossip is often considered fun or “juicy” because there’s an implicit unspoken truth that everyone accepts — gossip is often hearsay with a good dose of questionable reliability and the relayer isn’t always held accountable. I once called a friend to tell her about a prominent islander’s death. Two days later she called to say, “A funny thing happened today. I was sitting next to Linda (the supposed deceased) in the hair salon.” Of course, the news of her untimely death had already circulated, and it later turned out it was our postman’s mother with the same last name. Gossip always comes with a little bit of truth supported by a whole lot of unfounded elaboration and absolutely no research into its accuracy. It’s a free form of speech without accountability. As a journalist, I should be ashamed to indulge in this form of communication, but I’m not. It’s liberating and fun if it isn’t harmful.
In small towns, gossip is enjoyed, expected and accepted as a means of occasional communication. “Have you heard any good gossip lately?” is often shorthand for “what haven’t I heard yet?” Much of gossip is speculative with elaboration on an original tale added with each new telling. Is gossip gender specific? Is gossip the province of women, or do they just do it better than their male counterparts?
Really good gossip has an element of truth or believability surrounded by some juiciness, outrageousness or unbelievability bordering on truth. “Good” gossip has to come with a bit of risque or suggested naughtiness.
Some gossipers are more reliable or entertaining than others. Some gossip we shrug at and pass off “with a grain of salt.” Others, we incorporate, exaggerate and add our own spin before quickly passing it along. Gossip often changes with each telling, which should make us suspect of oral history.
But we take gossip for what it is, light and often frivolous, not serious observation. And yet we lap it up. Because gossip has survived hundreds of years, it speaks volumes about our flirtation with it. There are some people we love to hate and they become the objects of more gossip than those toward whom we are indifferent. Remember Leona Helmsley? Would the title “Queen of Mean” have been bestowed on just any innkeeper?
In my family, which is made up mostly of women, gossip is a way of life. I tell my sister something, she tells her daughter who repeats it to one of her sisters, and by the time I hear it again, it is so distorted I don’t recognize it as anything but new gossip. I, in turn, tell my sister and the cycle continues until someone is mad at someone for spreading an untrue rumor.
We all have a friend who is really good at gossip. He or she has been proven right more times than not. A good gossip gets the inside scoop before anyone else and is usually way ahead of you when you think you’re returning the gossip favor. “Heard it,” they’re quick to say, catching you right in the middle of what you thought was a scoop. It’s like a good joke teller; some have the knack, others leave their audience dumbfounded and don’t get the punchline. Good gossip is like good storytelling, it’s all about the delivery.
