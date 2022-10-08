We have a situation and we really need your advice. Our daughter was scratched by our neighbor’s cat when she tried to pet it. A few days later her arm swelled up, there were red streaks running all the way up to her armpit and her lymph nodes got huge. We rushed her to the hospital and they started her on IV antibiotics. The doctor told us that she had cat-scratch fever and she could have died. The doctor said that not all cats carry this disease. I feel that our neighbor should get rid of their cat if they know it carries such a deadly disease. My husband says that it was our daughter’s fault and that we should just not pursue it. What should we do? Should we call the animal shelter and report them?
Upset Neighbor
Dear Neighbor,
I am happy to hear that your daughter has recovered.
Your doctor was right. There is a condition in humans that is acquired from cats called Cat-Scratch Disease. The disease in cats is actually caused by a bacterium called Bartonella henselae that is carried by fleas. If a cat does not and has not had fleas, it is not likely to be a vector of the disease. In fact, it is estimated that only about 40% of cats carry the bacterium.
Cats contract the disease while grooming. If they have infected fleas, they acquire the bacterium that resides on their claws or in their mouth. Cat bites or scratches are the vector for transmission to humans.
Adult cats develop immunity to the bacterium. So, kittens are more likely to be infected and are also more likely to pass the disease to humans.
In a recent article titled “Cat-Scratch Disease in the United States, 2005–2015,” published in the Journal of Emerging Infectious Diseases, lead author Dr. Christina Nelson stated that Cat-Scratch Disease, for the most part, is a preventable disease. She also noted that, because of this, the number of reported cases has gone down over the years, but the cases that have been reported have been more serious with more complications.
Per the article, the disease in humans is usually mild starting with redness around the scratch site. This can lead to swelling of the regional lymph nodes, fever and generalized fatigue. When caught in time, as with your daughter, it is treatable with antibiotics and supportive care. However, if left untreated, the disease can progress to where the bacteria affect the infected patient’s heart, and ultimately the brain. If untreated, it can lead to death.
Most healthy people, when scratched by a cat, will not have any serious health effects. The scratch should be cleaned with antiseptic soap immediately and medical attention sought from your physician. People with compromised immune systems, like patients with HIV or those on certain medications like steroids, are more susceptible. Of the general population, children ages 5-9 are overrepresented.
Again, this is a preventable disease. Contact your veterinarian regarding proper flea control in your own cats (and dogs!). If anyone gets bitten or scratched they should seek appropriate medical advice from their family physician immediately.
Regarding getting rid of your neighbor’s cat, I don’t think that is a fair ask. Fleas are ubiquitous and if you got rid of every cat with fleas, there wouldn’t be many cats left. I understand your concerns. Perhaps talking with your neighbor about what happened would help. Good luck.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.