Cat scratched finger

Cats can pass certain bacteria to humans through their claws or via a bite. If you are scratched or bitten by a cat you should seek medical advice from your family physician.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dear Dr. Doug,

We have a situation and we really need your advice. Our daughter was scratched by our neighbor’s cat when she tried to pet it. A few days later her arm swelled up, there were red streaks running all the way up to her armpit and her lymph nodes got huge. We rushed her to the hospital and they started her on IV antibiotics. The doctor told us that she had cat-scratch fever and she could have died. The doctor said that not all cats carry this disease. I feel that our neighbor should get rid of their cat if they know it carries such a deadly disease. My husband says that it was our daughter’s fault and that we should just not pursue it. What should we do? Should we call the animal shelter and report them?