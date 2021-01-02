This past year seems to be one we can celebrate for having gotten through it. No big New Year’s Eve celebrations! No gatherings with friends at a restaurant. 2020 was different for everyone. I think we are all looking forward to 2021 and a time when we can make future plans.
There is one New Year’s tradition that can’t be disrupted by the pandemic and that’s the customary resolution list. They’ve become a cliché with the majority of people resolving to lose weight, get organized, get physically fit, get a better job, be kinder, call mom and dad more often, be a better partner. I decided this year to skip the resolutions and try contentment on for size. I’m avoiding the word “happiness,” which comes close, but contentment sounds more achievable, if a bit like settling. Contentment is being at ease with yourself or your situation. Happiness suggests a loftier state of being, something hard to achieve. Contentment seems like a milder form of happiness.
What one thing would bring you contentment in 2021? In the past we might have gone for “success” or “financial security” or “finding that perfect person.” But we’re a bit wiser after the last year and maybe more challenged. We’ve learned to dial back our expectations and striving for contentment seems like a comfortable goal for the immediate future. What would make you content? Can you even imagine what that might be? Winning the lottery seems to be high on the majority of people’s wish lists. But since the number of actual million-dollar winners is quite small, you’d think most people would find a less illusive dream to follow. So what would be your heart’s desire for contentment? Contentment is perhaps a state ideally reached through being happy with what we have rather than striving to achieve one’s larger ambitions. Socrates said, “He who is not contented with what he has would not be content with what he would like to have.” Is, in fact, the grass really greener on the other side of the fence?
Every writer I have ever known thinks that if they have the perfect place to write they will turn out spectacularly creative work. They are convinced that their surroundings will inspire them. For me it is not so different. I always try to create a place to work, uninterrupted, undistracted, and yes, surrounded by natural beauty. I want to create a nest that makes me feel comfortable, one that is bright with an indoor/outdoor flow so the natural surroundings are part of the indoors and I can take my work from one spot to another. I will do this here in Key West and bask in the freedom from my responsibilities at home. This is the plan. Like my colleagues, I too fantasize that environment has much to do with output. But, I’m not so delusional as to think my work will necessarily be better, just that I will find contentment in purpose and commitment.
Many experts who study this sort of thing say there are certain elements of achievement that make finding a state of personal contentment easier: a strong family unit, a strong local community and satisfaction with one’s basic needs. The more you fulfill your needs the more easily you might achieve contentment. If you ask someone, “What would make you happy?” the answer would be quite different from, “What would make you content?” I like the survey I found of Scandinavians who, it said, traditionally exaggerate their sense of happiness or contentment and attribute it to their welfare system that provides them with a high sense of security. The region’s rate of alcohol abuse, however, has also been cited as an indication that the positive social effects attributed to the Nordic model are exaggerated. So much for contentment.
In yoga, movement or positions, breathing practices and concentration can contribute to a physical sense of contentment. And in a Buddhist sense it is the freedom from anxiety, want and need.
The origins of contentment in Jewish culture ask, “Who is rich?” And the answer is, “Those who are happy with their portion,” And further, “He who seeks more than he needs hinders himself from enjoying what he has.” By giving up what you don’t need you learn what you really do need. I find this out every time I decide to declutter a closet, a drawer and never quite achieve my goal. Would I truly be more content with fewer possessions? I’m not sure, but I do know that after I purge, I don’t miss one thing I’ve given away. My one and only New Year’s resolution for 2021 is to be content with what I have, where I am, who I am and what I’ve done with my life. I try to use this as my mantra as I stand in line 6 feet from the person in front of me, waiting to buy a lottery ticket. If I win, I will know true contentment, of this I am sure.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.