Over the years I’ve interviewed hundreds of people. Mostly I write about lifestyle and how people relate to their homes. I write articles about personal spaces, sometimes interviewing people who work at home. It’s fascinating to learn how people organize their time, juggling work, family and leisure.
This year, with a new book project, I’m always asked a puzzling question: “How long does it take to write a book?” We’re all given the same amount of time in a day, but we all use it differently. Whether you’re rich or poor you cannot buy or deny time. I don’t have the luxury of “forever” time to write a piece. I contract for a book or magazine article or this column and there’s a definite number of words and deadlines. Time is a factor. When you’re a working writer, the idea of “writer’s block” is non-existent. I simply do not have that luxury.
This morning I was reflecting on one of the questions I often ask people, which is, “What is the one thing you’d like to have that’s missing in your life?” It is always the same. People want what they can’t buy — more time! Or, they say they’d like to go back and make different decisions. Some people regret having taken a certain path, while others wish they’d followed a dream to become whatever. While many of us want more time for this or that, when we have it, we often squander it.
I’ve been writing a newspaper column every week for what seems like my entire life. This winter I was a bit overloaded with book work and kept thinking I needed more time for myself. But whenever I actually have time, I don’t use it as wisely as I think I should. I consider myself a supreme procrastinator. While many people have said they want more time, it turns out they haven’t given a whole lot of time to figuring out what they really would do with it.
For example, folks who are looking forward to retirement from a lifelong job sometimes say they can’t wait to have time for (fill in the blank). Travel is high on the wish list. Or they imagine they’ll write the great American novel, or memoir, or children’s book (I’ve heard it all). It’s creative challenges that turn me on and I’ve made a career of doing just that. So, given time I’m not sure I wouldn’t do just what I’ve always done. I’d wish for less pressure. No deadlines. Just writing for the sake of moving the words around for as long as it takes to get it perfect in my mind. I’d live outside of the 850-word limitation of a column. But this seems awfully mundane in the scheme of creative dreaming about what I’d do with more time.
Many people have hobbies and crafts they want to explore further. Many people like to garden, but more people said they wanted more time for exercise. No one feels they get enough of it. I like to perfect my house when I have leisure time.
A trivia fact: Queen Elizabeth loves thoroughbred horses and spent much of her leisure time breeding them. P.T. Barnum, known for his circus, was also a politician, serving two terms in the Connecticut legislature. I read that in 1865 he spent his “leisure time” founding a hospital and serving as mayor of Bridgeport. Successful people seem to do as much with their leisure time as they devoted to their “real” business of work.
Less illustrious people have said they want more time with family, especially if they live far away. More time with friends is fun, and when I had a long overdue date with my sister, I marveled at the fact that we could take a three-hour lunch and then go to a shoe sale and not once did I look at my watch.
Time for leisurely interaction with friends is another item on people’s wish list. Others I asked wanted more time for reading or going back to school. For some it was learning to do something new like playing an instrument. People want time to do almost anything to make their lives more well-rounded — whatever that is. I want more time to figure out what constitutes a well-rounded life and then try to fill in the gaps. But mostly I want time to take as much time as I want when I am totally immersed in an activity that I’m enjoying without thinking I should be doing something else. That seems doable. Now ask yourself, your friends, your partner what he or she would do with more leisure time? It might be a good opener on a first date. It says a lot about who we are. And by the way, this Sunday is Father’s Day. A great gift might be giving him your time to do something together.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.