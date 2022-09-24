We harvested huge quantities of homegrown tomatoes while I was growing up. They all seemed to come at once. I was sent to the garden to carefully twist (not pull) the “plump things” off of the sprawling vines and place them into a handwoven basket.

The French called the perfectly symmetrical tomato “pommes d’amour” or love apples. Truly, my mother loved tomatoes. The myth was that there was danger in eating them because they were in the solanum family. Some of those plants were considered poisonous. This only made them more desirable. After all, love is a bit dangerous as well. She served them in a bowl as if they were peaches. She made sweet jelly with them.