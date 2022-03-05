Dear Dr. Doug,
I am having an issue with my current veterinarian and I want to get a second opinion. Unfortunately, she won’t give me a copy of my pet’s records and X-rays because I owe them money. They keep doing more and more tests, running my bill way up, and I still have no answers. I have a right to get my records and go somewhere else. What can I do?
— MC
Dear MC,
That is a complicated scenario you present. Since you have not paid for all the services rendered, do you technically have a right to the records?
So what are the rules regarding ownership of a pet’s medical records? Florida regulations follow:
According the Florida Veterinary Practice Act, the law as enforced by the State Board of Veterinary Medicine, contrary to what you may think, a veterinarian does not have to release actual copies of medical records to an owner. Likewise, a veterinarian does not have to release actual copies of medical records to another veterinarian, either. However, the attending veterinarian is required to release a written summary of the pet’s records to the owner or another veterinarian, including a summary of findings for any laboratory tests or X-rays. This must be done in a timely fashion (generally within 24 hours). It is against the regulations for a veterinarian to refuse to release at minimum a summary of the pet’s medical record when requested. Also, it is against the Veterinary Practice Act to hold medical records in lien, even if an invoice has not been paid — meaning that the veterinarian is required to release at least a copy of the records if requested.
As a professional courtesy veterinarians are encouraged to release complete records to other veterinarians, and I think you will find that most will gladly do so.
As far as the X-rays go, the actual X-ray is the property of the veterinarian that took the films. But, in today’s digital era, fewer veterinarians actually take hard copy X-rays — almost all vets use digital imaging. That means a veterinarian can easily make copies of the digital X-ray image on a CD or, as is often done, send the images over the internet or share via the cloud.
According to the State Board, an appropriate fee may be charged for making copies of records and X-rays (if they are actually film), mailing and whatever other administrative costs incurred.
The bottom line is this: you have a legal right to your pet’s medical records — at least in summary form. Twenty-four hours is the generally acceptable timeframe to handle any administrative tasks involved in the release. Don’t blame your veterinarian if you want copies of your records for an appointment later in the same day, and then are unable to get them on short notice.
Most veterinarians nowadays have “paperless” offices, where everything, including X-rays, is done on the computer. So, getting a copy of records on a CD or via email is becoming more common. But even with digital records, veterinarians are still allowed to charge an administrative cost for making the copies.
I recommend that you submit your request for record copies in writing (or email) to your veterinarian and include all of the important information such as the name of the new DVM, the address, the phone number and email address. That way you have a legal record of your request.
Finally, a veterinarian cannot release copies of your records to just anyone, even another veterinarian, without your permission. If you want your new veterinarian to get copies, please contact your current veterinarian and let them know that releasing records is permissible.
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.