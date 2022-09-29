master exercises
Photo illustration provided

When I travel, I tend to be more active than when I’m at home. But I don’t usually make it to a gym.

To compensate, I made a list of all the exercises I could do with my bodyweight. Then I focused on the ones that targeted my overall fitness most efficiently. The result is just three exercises. I can do them all in 30 minutes, and the equipment fits in the corner of my suitcase.

