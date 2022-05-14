Dr. Doug,
I have a small terrarium with several poison arrow frogs. The cage has sphagnum moss on the bottom mixed with potting soil. I have live plants in the cage. There is a mister and a large, flat ceramic bowl of water. I use UVB lights during the day and no other supplemental heat. Recently, the frogs have stopped eating, and two have died. When I picked up the dead ones they were bloated and their bellies were bright red like they were bruised. But, I know that they have not been injured. Any idea what is happening? Thank you.
— David
Dear David,
I am sorry about your frogs. You are describing very sick animals, a condition called Red Leg. This is a serious disease of amphibians found both in captivity and in the wild. The actual cause of the disease is usually a gram-negative bacteria called Aeromonas hydrophila, although other bacteria can cause similar signs.
These bacteria are found in the gut of healthy amphibia, and thus are passed out into the environment through the feces. In situations where the pet frog is stressed, such as exposure to improper temperatures, poor diet, chlorinated or dirty tap water, these bacteria can cause infection which leads to Red Leg. Although the disease is not contagious to other frogs in the same tank, usually if one frog in a tank is sick, the remaining animals will also be affected. This is because the conditions that caused the disease affects all the frogs in a similar fashion.
The bloating is caused by the bacteria in the blood that leads to an infection of the frog’s lungs and air sacs. These air sacs rupture, causing air from the lungs to leak under the skin. Once the disease is under way it is difficult to treat; however, it can be attempted using antibiotics. These need to be given either orally (in the feed or with a stomach tube) or by injection with a hypodermic syringe. Placing the medicine in the tank water is not very effective because absorption of the drugs through the skin is very poor and can actually cause toxic reactions to the skin if the drug is too high in concentration.
The best treatment of Red Leg is prevention of the disease. This is accomplished by practicing meticulous husbandry techniques such as avoiding overcrowding, using clean water and having good filter systems.
It sounds as if your caging is appropriate. I can’t determine what caused the condition in your frogs without examining them or evaluating your housing. It may have been something in the diet, the soil or in your cleaning agents. I hope that by the time this is printed, your other frogs are doing better. If not, please visit your veterinarian for advice. I also recommend that you bring one of the dead animals in for an examination (a necropsy).
