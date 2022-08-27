I am currently busy with several writing assignments. Some are for magazines, others are newspaper columns on current trends for different companies in the design world. For one of the magazine assignments I was asked to write about an up-and-coming prestigious antique and designer show representing exhibitors from all over the country. For this I had to interview lots of knowledgeable people. I decided not to cover it in a reporting sort of way, but to ask the question that’s been floating in the air for quite a while, “Why should we buy antiques?” With the current trend toward everything new, where do antiques fit into the picture? It’s a question many interior designers get asked and have been forced to address.

Last year I was invited to a luncheon that included a roundtable of several people involved in the antique show. They included designers, antique dealers, head of a historical museum and me, I guess because I could report on the findings. The purpose of the luncheon was to talk about the education of why it’s important to collect, furnish and respect antiques, especially as they relate to the history of where you live. Do we have a responsibility to respect the past? If you live in an early home with a history relating to the island how does this impact on the way you furnish your home?