I am currently busy with several writing assignments. Some are for magazines, others are newspaper columns on current trends for different companies in the design world. For one of the magazine assignments I was asked to write about an up-and-coming prestigious antique and designer show representing exhibitors from all over the country. For this I had to interview lots of knowledgeable people. I decided not to cover it in a reporting sort of way, but to ask the question that’s been floating in the air for quite a while, “Why should we buy antiques?” With the current trend toward everything new, where do antiques fit into the picture? It’s a question many interior designers get asked and have been forced to address.
Last year I was invited to a luncheon that included a roundtable of several people involved in the antique show. They included designers, antique dealers, head of a historical museum and me, I guess because I could report on the findings. The purpose of the luncheon was to talk about the education of why it’s important to collect, furnish and respect antiques, especially as they relate to the history of where you live. Do we have a responsibility to respect the past? If you live in an early home with a history relating to the island how does this impact on the way you furnish your home?
So, back to the question, why should we buy antiques? Some of the reasons offered are: the best of the old is beautifully made, it has lasting quality, it speaks of the homeowners integrity and it connects us to the past. It isn’t just early homes that benefit from good pieces. An antique dresser, a gilt-carved mirror frame, a folk art whirligig in a modern setting infuses the room with character.
One longtime antique dealer in early American folk art, Key West resident George Korn, told me, “The antique world is changing and dealers have to be aware of this. The new, younger homeowners aren’t interested in historic items, so it’s up to the designers and dealers to present them in a new and updated way. An antique map, for example, can be framed in a simple, sleek modern frame rather than one that is ornately carved. Another dealer said, “This is a good time to buy antiques as they are affordable.”
I hear the younger generation of homeowners dismissively call antiques “brown furniture,” referring to mahogany with disdain. An interior decorator of some stature said, “When you buy an antique piece you buy once. It never has to be replaced. What you buy now can only go up in value.” A young woman who is in the business with her mother and has young children had this to say, “You don’t have to baby antiques. I never worry about the kids harming it. This furniture was built to last.” And still another says, “Furniture with nicks and scars has a history and you can only imagine generations past who have lived with it and enjoyed it. They give it character.”
Another designer who is ecology conscious says, “A healthy home is the ultimate luxury. Antique furniture was created with less toxic products years ago. Wood pieces made before the 21st century were constructed with timber growth rings that simply doesn’t exist today, enhancing its value as a treasured collectible.” A friend who is an interior designer adds, “Antiques are the new stars of the environmentally conscious “green” movement. Consider using old items in new ways: a garden statuary is unexpected indoors, and a reclaimed architectural remnant or piece of furniture can be the start of your design plan. Accessories like early signs and such infuse a room with interest.
Another link to the past in a community like Key West is to collect art from local artists living and from the past. My friend, artist Deborah Goldman, has two remarkable Mario Sanchez paintings, and in my Nantucket home I am proud to exhibit two paintings by Jack Baron that I bought when I interviewed him for my first book on Key West houses. Every time I look at them I am right back there and this is what happens to many collectors of antique pieces. We remember the experience of the purchase. Putting an antique piece in a modern setting elevates and distinguishes the room.
I once interviewed a young couple in their Brooklyn duplex. There was not a stick of “real” furniture in the living room except for a very small Shaker desk. Hanging on the wall over the desk, and the reason for my visit, was an impressive early American hooked rug. And under the table was an Indian basket. I was working on a book about American hooked rugs.
When I asked the young woman how long they’d lived in the apartment, she said, “Three years.” And then went on to explain that they would eventually find the money for a sofa and other basics, but these antique pieces were a prize find that they might never justify buying again. It said so much about them.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.