Dear Dr. Doug,
I frequently see my dog eat grass and dirt. My neighbor said that he probably has something wrong with his stomach, like possible cancer. Of course, this has me worried. I did some research on the internet and I found different reasons for this. Now, I am really worried that he has stomach cancer or an ulcer. What should I do? Is there anything I can give him?
— Holly
Dear Holly,
This is a very common question. I did a thorough discussion on this topic several years back but it is worth mentioning again. “Pica” is the medical term that refers to the eating of non-food items like grass and dirt. While grass is actually a common (and natural) item for dogs to eat, dirt is certainly not usually on the regular canine menu. Pica is also seen in many other species, including humans.
Pica is often associated with some type of nutritional deficiency, usually a mineral deficiency, and, most commonly, the mineral is copper. Foods that are improperly formulated with insufficient vitamins and minerals can cause this. Some generic, grocery store foods and home-made diets may fall into this category.
Not only can an actual deficiency of copper cause pica, but this can also be caused by relative deficiencies. A relative copper deficiency can occur when competing minerals, such as zinc, iron or molybdenum, are found in excess in the same diet. These minerals bind the copper, making it unusable by the body.
Certain diseases or medical conditions can also contribute to copper deficiencies. Any sickness that affects the ability of the body to absorb nutrients can induce pica. Examples of physical conditions which may lead to pica are pregnancy, lactation, intestinal parasites, diarrhea, chronic bleeding (such as from ulcers), chronic exposure to cold, kidney disease and hyperthyroidism. Certain drugs can also cause an appetite increase, which may, in turn, cause an animal to eat abnormal items. Steroids and anticonvulsants are two examples.
It is not always nutritional problems that cause pica. Some dogs will eat grass and dirt just out of boredom or curiosity (as in puppies: “Gee, what does this taste like?”). Most veterinary specialists consider eating grass a normal behavior. In fact, in one survey, owners reported that 79% of dogs eat grass on a regular basis.
Some people do feel that dogs eat grass when they have a stomach ache, but this has not been proven scientifically. In the aforementioned survey, it was determined that less than 10% of grass-eating dogs appeared sick before they ate the grass, and of those that did, fewer than 25% proceeded to vomit after eating it.
One published study on a case report in a poodle showed that when the dog’s diet was changed to a high-fiber diet the grass eating ceased completely.
Although grass by itself will not hurt your dog, if the grass has certain types of herbicides or fertilizers on it, the chemicals may be harmful if ingested.
If you are worried that your dog may be eating grass due to some nutritional problem, try switching to a quality food, preferably non-grain-free, and see how he does. If that does not stop the grass-eating behavior and you are still worried about it, then I recommend taking your dog to your veterinarian for a proper physical examination and, if necessary, laboratory testing.
Although possible, I highly doubt that your dog has stomach cancer. Unless your neighbor is a veterinarian I would recommend getting your pet’s medical advice from a real pet doctor that has examined your dog (that includes leaving out the internet as well).
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.