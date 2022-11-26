I took my dog to the veterinarian because he is constantly panting. The vet said that is normal for dogs, especially here in the Keys. I don’t think so because he has never panted like this before. He normally pants during the summer, but, now that the weather has somewhat cooled off, I would have expected his panting to lessen. He is 9 years old and in what I think is good health. We go running every day early in the morning and he does pant after exercising, when he is excited and stuff like that. But lately, he pants non-stop all day long, except when he is sleeping. As soon as he wakes he starts panting. When we are not outside, he lives indoors in the A/C and he still pants inside. If you think it is normal, I won’t worry about it.
Thank you, Amber
Dear Amber,
There are many reasons why a dog may pant excessively, and without an examination and some testing, I won’t be able to tell you why your dog is panting so much. For instance, age, weight, concurrent disease like Cushing’s or diabetes, heart disease (e.g., heart failure, heartworm disease), thyroid disease, arthritis (chronic pain) and much more can all cause panting. Even certain medications, like steroids used to treat fleas or itching, can do this. Although you say he is fit, and I believe you, a 9-year-old dog is considered a senior pet.
Although there are many causes of panting, whenever I examine a panting dog there are three areas that I pay special attention to: the heart, the lungs and whether or not the dog has arthritis.
The lungs allow oxygen to get to the inside of the body. In diseased lungs, this necessary action can be compromised. The body may pant, or breathe harder, to help bring in more air. Likewise, the heart is necessary to pump blood from the body to the lungs, where it essentially re-oxygenates, then gets pumped back to the tissues to support normal metabolism. If the heart is not working efficiently, and the blood is not getting pumped to the lungs and around the miles of blood vessels in the body, then the dog may pant, once again, to try to increase the amount of air taken in by the body. Often dogs with these diseases will not only pant, but will also cough.
Long-haired and northern breed dogs (e.g., Husky) are more likely to pant, especially if the ambient temperature is warm. Dogs do not sweat the same as people. When a person overheats, they sweat. As the sweat evaporates on their skin, it helps cool the body off. Dogs only sweat across the bridge of their nose and in between their toes. When a dog needs to lose body heat, it will pant, blowing off excess heat with its breath.
That said, your dog should not be panting when indoors, especially if there is air conditioning.
Pain is one of the most common causes of panting in an older dog. Arthritis, which is common in all of us as we age, is one of the most common causes of chronic pain.
A thorough physical, with whole body x-rays, EKG and laboratory testing, as necessary, should be able to determine the cause. If the cause is still undetermined, then a cardiac ultrasound and/or a bronchoscopy may be needed. These are advanced medical tests and may not be available through your family veterinarian. Ask for a referral to a specialty hospital.
I DO NOT consider constant panting to be normal for any dog. I do encourage you to talk to your veterinarian about some diagnostic testing or for a referral to a specialist. Many of these problems are treatable.
Dr. Doug Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark” (www.dougmader.com). Send questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.