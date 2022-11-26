Panting

Panting is a normal way for a dog to lose body heat. However, constant panting, especially in a dog housed indoors in the A/C is never normal.

 Photo provided by Dr. Doug Mader

Dr. Doug,

I took my dog to the veterinarian because he is constantly panting. The vet said that is normal for dogs, especially here in the Keys. I don’t think so because he has never panted like this before. He normally pants during the summer, but, now that the weather has somewhat cooled off, I would have expected his panting to lessen. He is 9 years old and in what I think is good health. We go running every day early in the morning and he does pant after exercising, when he is excited and stuff like that. But lately, he pants non-stop all day long, except when he is sleeping. As soon as he wakes he starts panting. When we are not outside, he lives indoors in the A/C and he still pants inside. If you think it is normal, I won’t worry about it.