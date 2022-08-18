As we age, the loss of muscle tissue has a name; it’s called sarcopenia. Now scientists have figured out why it happens but, more importantly, what we can do about it. Let’s start with a bit of basic biology.

When you exercise, working your muscles creates a “molecular signal that activates muscle protein synthesis.” In other words, lift something heavy and you make small tears in muscle fibers. Then your body sends protein to repair everything, you grow stronger and your muscles grow bigger.

Why we lose muscle as we age - and how to prevent it

Trainer Maciej (Magic) Pawilkowski reminds you that the older you are, the more you have to push your body.