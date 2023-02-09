Why women should lift weights

Trainer Martina Bevis lifts weights, dispelling numerous myths.

 Illustration provided by WeBeFit

There’s this belief that bad things will happen if a woman lifts weights. She’ll end up getting bulky, she’ll look more masculine, or it’ll be bad for her joints. None of that’s true. Here’s why you should start lifting today.

Fat lossCardio has long been the preferred method many women use to burn fat. And it’s true that if you compare a 30-minute cardio session with a 30-minute workout, the cardio session burns more calories.