Soldiers during the Civil War used to take the hardened seeds from the native wild coffee plant and brew a pot of café. It tasted terrible and it had no caffeine. The bitter brew was potent, however. They found the three kinds of coffee named psychotria in Latin lived up to their name, even if the effect was only psychological. (There is a variety in South America that does actually live up to its name.)
The three species can be identified by the shape and the texture of their 4- to 8-inch leaves. They are called Bahama coffee with glossy green leaves, wild coffee with puckered, heavily-veined glossy leaves, and the rare, fuzzy, velvet leaf coffee. Various levels of wrinkles identify each variety: ligustrifolia, nervosa and sulzner. Picture those soldiers boiling beans over an open fire. What a treat that bitter brew must have been on a cold morning. Last week, I drank my morning coffee during a rainstorm. Pelts of fresh sky water flooded the air and dripped from the edges of my balcony on to the thirsty coffee plants below. The rainwater slithers through our sandy soil, leaving the ground damp, but not soggy. This well-drained sandy, soil delights the local floral natives.
It also delights the many orchids attached to tree limbs. Orchids grow naturally in South America in the tippy-tops of trees. It rains every morning filling the roots with fresh water. Then the wind comes up and dries the drippy trees and the orchids. Their roots remain engorged with liquid, but dry in the fresh breeze. Treat orchids like this and they will love you.
Wild coffee plants are now considered endangered. That is a pity because they are resilient shrubs that are an excellent addition to any landscape. They grow in the shade to approximately 10 feet in height and 5 feet in width. If they get too much sun, their rich, green leaves turn yucky yellow. The gardener can ignore that height recommendation because wild coffee also takes pruning to any height desired. If you don’t want to prune it, leave it 10 feet tall. Little white flowers emerge from the terminal branches during the spring and summer. They attract garden insects, like butterflies and bees. Coffee plants harbor no serious pests or diseases. Their reflective leaves are everything needed for a picture-perfect garden. The soil where the coffee is grown determines the mineral content of the seed. Every location is different.
Growing coffee plants is like putting out heavenly manna for the birds. They love the juicy, ripe, red berries. My son, who is always hunting for a new way to impress and entertain a date, has become a regular delivery guy of native seeds to the Key West Wildlife Center. The recovery center for birds can purchase dry bird seed, but there is nothing like the real thing for an injured avian, or a young man who wishes to burnish his ecology credentials. Wild coffee is a first-choice landscape plant.
Despite being endangered, the price for a shrub is low, averaging around $5 for a 1-foot plant. Plant a row of shrubs to create a leafy barrier wall. Better yet, place the bush under a window and watch the wildlife come to you with your morning coffee. You can congratulate yourself on saving an endangered plant while washing down your dry cereal. Your coffee will probably taste much better than the native variety consumed by desperate soldiers.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.