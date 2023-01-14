You can convulse a kid into uncontrolled laughter and find him rolling on the floor giggling simply by asking him to say four-syllable words that rhyme. Try it. “McCafferty, Raffaterly, Palatterly, Daffaterly.” Just saying those nonsense words made me smile. But I am a writer and take delight in powerful words, especially verbs. Children love both the rhyme of those unfamiliar words and the rhythm they create. They don’t care about the meaning. At this stage in their lives, there are lots of words that have no meaning.
Children take delight in words that get a reaction from adults, such as “poop.” An entire children’s song centers on the single word. They laugh when they see an adult’s reaction to the forbidden subject.
One of my favorite childhood songs was ”Mairzy doats and dozy doats and liddle lamzy divey.” This translates into “Mares eat oats and does eat oats and little lambs eat ivy.” My second favorite was a 1926 tune written by Tin Pan Alley composer Harry Montgomery Woods. He wrote it after watching a flock of robins on his lawn, Al Jolson and Doris Day both had best-selling records of “When the red, red robin comes bob, bob, bobbin’ along. They’ll be no more sobbin’ when …” This cheerful 1932 tune evoked my smiles most of my life. This Robin (nee 1943) had a song of her own.
My father, a trained baritone singer, who grew up on the popular songs of the 1920s and ‘30s, sang to me often. Having had them sung to me as I fell asleep, I know them all.
Harry Woods grew up with a musical mother who gave him piano lessons despite the fact that he was born with a deformed left arm and no fingers on his left hand. He made his living playing piano. He composed many scores for movies. He also wrote songs we still sing like “What A Little Moonlight Can Do” and “Try a Little Tenderness,” among many others. He reportedly had a bad temper and drank a lot. Struck by a car in front of his home, he died in 1970 at 74. Record collectors must yearn to find a best-selling 1953 Doris Day record on which she sings one of his compositions.
I consider it a small sin to use “state of being” (sob) verbs. Is, are, was, were are verbs that do not indicate action, but existence. No one is interested in my “being” but are intrigued by my peering, skipping, sniveling or sighing. (Oh my! I used two sob verbs in that last sentence.)
My second greatest writing sin includes helping verbs. “Have been, will help, can do.” Just the fact that they are called “helping” makes them weak forms of language. Constantly “helping” annoys me.
I will need Woods’ song “I’m Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover” to avoid using these common sob and helping verbs. I need to “look to the stars above” for guidance.
