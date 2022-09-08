When I was 8 years old, I knew two things about carrots. Rabbits loved them, and they’re good for my eyesight. If I ate enough, my vision would improve so much I could see in the dark.

Well, at least the part about rabbits was true. They love them, but rabbits have to eat a well-balanced diet just like people, and carrots would be unhealthy if they ate them all day. The part about carrots being good for your eyesight is a mashup of wartime propaganda and a misunderstanding of medical treatments.