Dear Dr. Doug,
I am also a veterinarian and I follow your weekly articles from out of town. I appreciate your columns and feel that they are valuable for communicating with our pet owners. You cover a variety of great topics, but one that I have not seen in a while is on pain in our pets. While I assume everyone is aware that dogs, cats and other animals do feel pain, I have found that some people have a hard time determining when their pets are actually feeling pain.
I am also horrified when I hear other veterinarians (mostly the older ones, but some recent graduates as well) tell owners that pain is a good thing in pets — that pain will keep dogs and cats calm and let them heal faster. This is not true. Just as with people, pain can slow healing, cause an elevated blood pressure and lead to an inability to rest or sleep. Pain also suppresses the immune system, leaving the body more susceptible to infections. As you can imagine, this combination will not allow the pet to heal from injuries or surgery. Studies have actually shown that pet death rates are higher after surgeries where pain is not adequately controlled.
Unfortunately, it is often difficult to know when our pets are in pain. There are a few things we can look at, such as posture, attitude, vocalization and mobility, to assess an animal’s pain level. Dogs exhibit pain by tucking their tail, arching their back, remaining in a sitting or laying position for prolonged periods of time or twisting their body to protect a painful area. Cats will exhibit similar postures but will also droop their heads to show pain.
Attitude or temperament is also a major indication of pain. Cats will either become more aggressive (hissing, spitting or clawing) or will hide from their owners when they are experiencing pain. Dogs similarly will either become aggressive (attacking or biting) or will attempt to escape when the painful area is touched. Both dogs and cats can be seen to chew or excessively lick a painful area. Vocalization, such as barking, howling, moaning, whimpering or crying, is another sign of pain in our furry friends. If an animal is suddenly reluctant to move, limping, holding one leg up or walking with an abnormal gait, this too may be an indication of pain.
Once we know how to recognize pain in our pets it is important to try to assess the level of pain an animal is feeling. Mild pain, such as a slight limp or a little difficulty in rising, may not require aggressive pain control in an animal that is otherwise acting normally. Severe pain, however, that distracts an animal from its normal behaviors requires intervention. Owners should always discuss any perceived pain in their pets with their veterinarian. Analgesic (pain control) protocols should be tailored to each individual patient.
Owners should also be aware that many human pain medications can be dangerous to our pets. For example, one Tylenol can potentially kill a cat. Some human anti-inflammatory pain drugs can be used in pets, but it would be better to use specific animal-friendly brands. These are available through your veterinarian. In addition to medications, there are other pain treatments that can be employed such as acupuncture or laser therapy. Thanks for letting me share this info.
Dr. Bruce
Dear Dr. Bruce,
Thanks for an excellent letter! I think sometimes people get tired of me harping on certain topics, so it is great to get a fresh perspective! Our pets can’t talk to us to let us know how they are feeling. Your advice is spot on!
Dr. Doug Mader is an ABVP board-certified veterinary specialist practicing in the Keys. Send your questions to dmaderdvm@gmail.com.