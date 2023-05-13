With warmer outdoor temperatures, many homeowners suffer through longer allergy seasons. In fact, annual allergy days have increased by 20 days, according to a study conducted by the National Academy of Sciences.

Being aware of air quality indexes and limiting time outdoors can lessen exposure to airborne pollutants, but indoor air quality is also a concern. In a report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, levels of indoor pollutants can be 2-5 times higher than outdoor air.