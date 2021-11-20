Cooler weather is ideal for gardening in the Florida Keys. This year, as you begin tackling the garden, find ways to get the youngest family members in on the action, too.
Not only is gardening an activity you can enjoy together, there are numerous ways to incorporate age-appropriate, teachable moments from counting and colors to responsible care of living things.
Creating a positive first experience with gardening can start with this simple advice:
• Dedicate a spot for a junior garden. This allows you to instill a sense of pride and ownership in the little gardener while protecting your own garden areas from ambitious young hands.
• Provide appropriate tools in child sizes. Just as you would teach a child the finer points of baseball using a bat and glove, demonstrate the joys of gardening with tools such as a rake, hoe and trowel, all of which can be found in sizes more manageable for little helpers.
• Let the kids choose what to plant. Whether flowers or food plants, allow children to make their own decisions (within reason) about what they would like to grow. This can help them engage in the magic of watching items they selected emerge from the ground and grow into their finished forms.
• Encourage exposure to unfamiliar plants. Entice the senses with appealing smells and flavors by growing herbs, such as chives, mint and basil, or consider edible flowers, such as pansies or violets.
• Set an example. Giving regular and proper care to your garden will encourage your child to do the same.
Remember to bring the lesson full circle by enjoying the bounty of your garden together, whether it’s a small hand-cut bouquet or a meal featuring your child’s fresh-grown produce.