It’s hard to say exactly what year 525 Simonton St. was built, although it’s clear the three-story Grand Dame has had an intriguing lifespan: Initially as a single-family residence probably in the 1800s, when houses like this one in the Historic District featured windows, with six-over-six windowpanes.

By the 1990s, a commercial period of use ensued, then back to single-family designation again, this time with a transient rental license.