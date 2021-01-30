Thinking of remodeling your home? From safety and security to product and contractor selection, there are many factors to consider.
Follow these eight remodeling tips to help minimize hassles during a renovation:
1. Create a budget. Create a project budget and set a spending limit. Whether you plan to utilize savings, home equity loan, line of credit or free up funds through refinancing, now is the time to identify how you will finance the project, and how much you want to spend.
2. Prepare the house. Before work starts, clear all spaces where professionals will be working, as well as walkways they will use to access these areas. Remove valuables and breakables to avoid damage and cover furniture in areas where paint or dust could harm upholstery. Keep other considerations in mind. For example, if you’re renovating the kitchen, you may need to create a temporary food prep area.
3. Work with reputable professionals. When selecting a contractor, be sure they have references, certification and an understanding of the project. Contractors with product training, installation resources and experience in an extensive range of residential projects means they’re able to capture your vision for your home and work with you to provide the right products.
4. Schedule wisely. Choose a timeframe for your home renovation that best fits your busy schedule. Keep in mind that unforeseen circumstances can sometimes cause delays. Build this into the timeline so you’re not taken by surprise.
5. Address safety. Talk to your contractor about what COVID-19 measures they practice to help keep customers and employees safe. Find out whether they’re following CDC guidelines for businesses, including always wearing a mask, social distancing whenever possible and frequent hand washing. Also, ask if they offer virtual consultations that allow you to start the process contact-free.
6. Add or update your security system. With professionals frequently coming in and out of your home, a home renovation may be a good time to add or update your security system with reprogrammable smart locks.
7. Communicate openly and effectively. If a renovation is done correctly, you may never need to repeat the process. This makes open and honest communication with your home renovation team essential. Be sure to share your vision and to ask questions as they arise. At the same time, expect the professionals working with you to communicate regularly and address all your concerns.
8. Get a return on your investment. Prioritize projects that will potentially raise the resale value of your home. According to FortuneBuilders, the top 10 greatest returns on investment for home renovations include bathroom and kitchen remodels, landscaping, replacing entry doors and replacing windows. It also helps to select products that come with transferrable warranties. This will give your property a tangible leg-up on the market when it’s time to sell.