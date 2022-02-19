Late afternoon sunlight filtered through stained-glass windows on pianist Yekwon Sunwoo. Lovely though it was, it didn’t soften his sparkling melody or distract from his clear phrasing. In fact, the play of color surrounding him from the apse’s lancet windows added to the pure magic of Key West’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
The world-class pianist was the featured musician in the second concert of the 2022 seasonal series sponsored by Impromptu Classical Concerts, this, the non-profit’s 50th anniversary.
“Churches are musical havens,” said Impromptu’s President George Korn. “In our 50 consecutive years of production, we’ve held performances in various venues, but St. Paul’s is our home.”
With annual leases in place for six concerts this year (2021 only featured one outdoor concert at the Key West Lighthouse due to COVID-19), and with nave seats enough to accommodate hundreds, concert goers to St. Paul’s feel the vibes of both musical notes and majestic architecture.
Although most churches feature some form of Gothic and/or Romanesque architecture such as the exterior ornate pinnacles and bell tower similar to those at 401 Duval St., even interior designs with narthex and chapels; north, south and crossing transepts are common to houses of God. But St. Paul’s exposed nave-ceiling beams are Key West originals handcrafted by shipbuilders, and like so many buildings here, this church showcases a mixture of designs.
The existing structure is the fourth on the site at Duval and Eaton streets. The original coral rock church built in 1839 cost $6,500. After it was destroyed in a hurricane, two other wood structures were built and destroyed. Today’s St. Paul’s is made with poured concrete, and typical of island construction in the early 1900s, it was mixed with seawater that exfoliated the steel rebars. By 1991 the church was in danger of collapse, and the latest $1 million renovation was complete in 1993.
Porches, patios, a cemetery, a rectory and parish hall are all part of the elegant campus. Stained-glass windows — a major Duval Street tourist attraction — were ordered in 1919, with installation beginning in 1920.
Equally attractive to visitors is the 10-bell tower and the organ, which first arrived in 1931.
“Initially the organ had two manuals (keyboards) and 15 ranks, or sets of pipes,” said Timothy Peterson, the church’s director of music. “Today it has four manuals and 50 all playable ranks of pipes.”
As much a part of the visual appeal as the windows, wood beams and the 10 vertically hanging chandeliers, the pipes are located above the Lady and Military chapels on each side of the transept.
The organ actually sits in the back gallery, offering wrap-around sound for the every-Sunday services offered by the Rev. Donna S. Mote, Ph.D. Where the piano stands on the platform for Sunwoo’s concert in the transept’s crossing, it too fills the massive 5,675 square feet of space with fine acoustics throughout.
During intermission at the Sunwoo concert, former Impromptu President Keith Dempster said, “You’ll probably notice a difference in the piano placement these days. Before we had this sloped ramp to lift the Yamaha’s dead weight, David Eyer would go out front before each concert to recruit eight or 10 big men.
“I remember when the USS George Washington was in town and he grabbed eight sailors to launch the piano on stage,” Dempster said, and Korn laughingly added, “I thought there were a couple six-packs involved, too.”
The January Sunwoo concert was truly Impromptu because four of the six piano selections were performed off the program menu. Of course, that well serves this benchmark year from when Richard Lischer invited renown pianist Alicia de Larrocha to visit Key West in January 1972. She did, then performed a “thank you Key West” concert at Lischer’s popular restaurant, The Buttery.
Fifty years later the name remains, but the concerts are only Impromptu if artists like Sunwoo choose to alter their program. From a heavy Midwestern snowstorm, he flew into Key West Saturday at midnight, without much sleep and no luggage. Just getting him to the church on time was a miracle.
So yes, sometimes you improvise, although it takes much energy, time and money to produce these classical concerts, including other programs at St. Paul’s Church like those of the Southernmost Chamber Music Society, Early Music Key West and Keys Choral Arts. Director Peterson said, “January through May there are varying forms of music at St. Paul’s. It is a great classical experience.”
Check out http://www.stpaulskeywest.org for all 2022 programs, and save Sunday, Feb. 27, for The Soul of the Americas Impromptu Classical Concert at 4 p.m. Tickets are just $20 at the door.
Barbara Bowers is a Realtor at Preferred Properties Key West, a writer and a radio host for the Keys Real Estate Show podcast.