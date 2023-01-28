It’s hard to say exactly what year 525 Simonton St. was built, although it’s clear the three-story Grand Dame has had an intriguing lifespan: Initially as a single-family residence probably in the 1800s, when houses like this one in the Historic District featured windows, with six-over-six windowpanes.
By the 1990s, a commercial period of use ensued, then back to single-family designation again, this time with a transient rental license.
“An elderly lady stopped by the other day with her grandkids to say she visited the house in the 1940s when her grandparents owned it,” said Paige Bethel, a Realtor who works with the current owners. “Apparently, her grandfather was a rabbi who crossed the street to what is now Sarabeth’s restaurant.”
At one time, Sarabeth’s at the corner of Fleming and Simonton streets was a synagogue. It, too, adjusted its purpose like so many fine old buildings in the Historic District have adapted to their surroundings the way, say, octopuses change color to mimic their environments.
“The lady said when she was a little girl the house was two stories, with only one bathroom upstairs,” Bethel said. “The detached villa behind the house was a garage and there was no swimming pool.”
These days, there are two swimming pools, seven bedrooms and seven baths in the primary residence and four in the detached garage-cum-villa.
Yes, this is a big house — 3,034 square feet — on a large-by-downtown-standards lot of more than 8,000 square feet. Its size and prime location are probably the reasons it boasts a commercial past life as real estate headquarters for Exit Realty.
A major renovation in 2012 brought the buildings into their current configurations, then a 2022 upgrade by Bethel Brothers Builders LLC polished the property. Their third-floor makeover converted an illegal kitchen to a wet bar and charming one-bedroom/one-bath suite. It has a private, sawtooth ceiling balcony and an outdoor staircase that descends top to ground level.
Ben Teague, a Key West designer, tricked out the entire house’s interior in white, with deep blue and grey accents. The finished look is airy and bright with a focus on stylish comfort. In the living room, four white-slipcovered chairs circle a Four Hands Hudson round wooden coffee table. Plus, the white crypton chairs can swivel around to face the fireplace.
A cheery bedroom — formerly a sunroom — opens to living room, as does the parlor, where a white sofa and rectangular coffee table set the stage for TV and media viewing. Directly behind the parlor is dining room and kitchen, all simple, clean and functional.
Although contemporary form and function play well, some of the traditional grandeur stands out in timeless details. For instance, in some rooms decorative ceiling medallions highlight chandeliers or ceiling fans; crown molding, window casings and original entry staircase have been given new life. A particularly decorative wainscoting enhances a hall on the second floor, where four ensuite bedrooms offer access to front or back balconies.
From the second floor, a spiral staircase ascends to the third-floor suite.
French doors inside, arched doorways, warm pine floors and more contribute to the antique pedigree of the house. On the front porch, three revived wooden doors (two of them French) compliment the three-bay covered porch, each door offering different access to the entry hall and staircase or to the living room.
Overall, this lovely building welcomes family and friends — lots of them — with finite attention to detail and comfort. Moreover, the owners have given another 100 years of life to this old house.
