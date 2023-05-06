You can’t miss the fuchsia-colored front door at 715 Olivia St. — it’s only 3 feet from the sidewalk. But the brick-driveway-turned-open-air-greenhouse blends into the well-cared for plants and herbs that line the right side of the house. For sure, you have to look deeper into the lot to see the “not-so-huge-great-room,” said Chas Hickey. “It’s our outdoor dining and living room.”
Like most everyone who moves to Key West, Hickey and husband Ray DiPietro live about 80% of their time outdoors. In the year since buying 715, their covered outdoor room has been the cozy scene for dozens of dinner parties, and their indoor dining space good for spillovers of guests visiting from New York City.
“It’s an attitude change from there to here,” Hickey said. “Two different lifestyles: A pace change. A massive space change.”
The couple still owns and frequents their co-op in New York City, but “the relaxed wardrobe to flips, shorts and T-shirts is welcome,” said DiPietro, a freelance advertising-shoot producer, who works from Key West, although NYC is home base for international travel.
“For the first time Easter Sunday, I put on a sport coat,” laughed Hickey, who is the director of JAG Gallery.
Hickey owned an art gallery in Tiverton, Rhode Island, before moving to Key West, so unsurprisingly, the two-bedroom/two-bathroom home reverberates with art and color. Lots and lots of blue.
Sitting outdoors is the vintage glass dining-room table that moved here with them; the one whose metal frame is currently cobalt blue, but “has been many colors,” DiPietro said.
“I cut the curlicues off the chairs and painted it again to match the rugs,” he said. “The bench and window mirror I scooped off the street before anyone else could get them. Then I reworked them.”
The impeccable mix of blues and whites, new, antique and pre-owned décor is a salute to their combined tastes. Consider the 18th century Chinese roof tiles atop the late 18th century American hutch in the kitchen area. Across this room, fragments from a Venetian fresco were overlaid on wood after they were found in a “beggar’s market, rolled up in a ball,” Hickey said.
Kitchen cabinets support the 50-cookbook collection that was, upon moving, whittled down from 90. But in the living room, a Key West street-find — a birdcage labeled with a well-known New York antique gallery — hangs above a wall stacked with more books.
A 1996 renovation modified the single-story conch house by extending the living room space when the front porch was enclosed. These days, charming casement windows line that end of the living room and what is now the bathroom to the primary bedroom suite. Both bright and airy.
Plantation shutters guard all the windows, and as you might guess, every room features artwork, local and international: Gretchen Dow Simpson paintings. A.D. Tinkham. Dora Atwater Milliken. A floor to ceiling Piranesi “Tristan’s Column” gets your attention. Then there’s the colorful decanter collection of fragrances by Tom Ford, a former client of DiPietro’s. It lines the glass-block shower stall in the guest bathroom.
Both men match their good tastes with keen eyes for design, sometimes with found objects because, well, they are both walkers — that’s not just a New York thing. Until recently, it was a two- or three-times-a-day event with “our girl Orhalaith,” Hickey said. “She died a little while back.”
Their dog is still evoked in the oval plaque on the fence’s front gate that the couple designed when they first moved to town: COR. The acronym stands for Chas Orhalaith Ray — a house name that carries as much value for the homeowners as the change of pace and attitude that came with it.
Barbara Bowers is a writer and Realtor with Preferred Properties in Key West. Email barbara@bbowers.com if you would like to share your house story, too.