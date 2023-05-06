You can’t miss the fuchsia-colored front door at 715 Olivia St. — it’s only 3 feet from the sidewalk. But the brick-driveway-turned-open-air-greenhouse blends into the well-cared for plants and herbs that line the right side of the house. For sure, you have to look deeper into the lot to see the “not-so-huge-great-room,” said Chas Hickey. “It’s our outdoor dining and living room.”

Like most everyone who moves to Key West, Hickey and husband Ray DiPietro live about 80% of their time outdoors. In the year since buying 715, their covered outdoor room has been the cozy scene for dozens of dinner parties, and their indoor dining space good for spillovers of guests visiting from New York City.