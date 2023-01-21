The last few days of chilly weather put me in a mood to declutter and get organized. Second only to the latest fad diets, information about divesting our homes of excess stuff and getting organized is at the top of the how-to list, especially after the holidays.

Phrases like “The more you own, the more your possessions own you,” “Living simply lightens your outlook on life” and “Owning less means less maintenance” are becoming clichés. Or, from Marie Kondo, the queen of joyful tidying up, “When you pick up an item you must ask yourself, does this item bring me joy?”