The last few days of chilly weather put me in a mood to declutter and get organized. Second only to the latest fad diets, information about divesting our homes of excess stuff and getting organized is at the top of the how-to list, especially after the holidays.
Phrases like “The more you own, the more your possessions own you,” “Living simply lightens your outlook on life” and “Owning less means less maintenance” are becoming clichés. Or, from Marie Kondo, the queen of joyful tidying up, “When you pick up an item you must ask yourself, does this item bring me joy?”
This joy of decluttering is becoming an antidote to a stress-free life. Simple fix, but the problem is it doesn’t last. So I needed a new way of assessing what is rapidly becoming a spiritual way of living, rather than another how-to craze.
Let’s face it, our country survives on consumerism. We’re all inundated by obsessions that lead to too many possessions. And when is enough enough? I decided to embrace some of the ideas put forth by writers I’ve discovered off the mainstream.
Dominique Loreau, an author who has lived in Japan for 40 years, takes all the how-to advice the American writers have packaged into their books and somehow gives it a mystical spin. Her words are poetic as she compares owning things with finding your inner self in a way that many might scoff at, but I find refreshing. She challenges the reader to look, really look at how you live and then compare it to the fantasy you have of how you might like to live. She asks questions to think about. For example, do you enjoy most of the things you own? How much time do you spend tidying up and putting things away each day? Do you always feel you don’t have enough storage space? Why is this? She suggests making lists, writing down ideas or sayings or titles of books or songs that come into your head and then use them to assess how you feel about your home.
When you feel uneasy about something or stressed, ask yourself if your home provides a safe haven or adds to the uneasy feelings? When I’m stressed, I tend to tidy up. It makes me feel lighter. So much easier to throw excess stuff away than to lose a few pounds. This is, unfortunately, also my way of procrastinating when faced with a deadline. Others tend to become messier under stress and might ask why. Everything is interconnected so we can’t separate ourselves from our surroundings. A few of my friends love their collections, but their homes tend to make me feel claustrophobic. Too much furniture, too many collectibles, walls filled with too many paintings, even though everything is arranged nicely and their homes are never messy. Their closets, while neatly color-coordinated, are filled with clothes they no longer wear. But how do you throw away the skinny jeans you haven’t worn for years when they represent the possibility of being that size again?
Some of the decluttering gurus suggest tackling your home a little every day. Others feel this drags out the process and turns it into a lifetime project that never gets finished. Yet others suggest one great and enormous endeavor once and for all, and then train yourself to keep everything in order going forward. If you’re like me, you start out with good intentions. How many hammers do I really need? Ten screwdrivers seem a bit excessive, but this is my legacy left behind by a partner who didn’t leave instructions about how many hammers one might need on one’s lifetime.
I have a basement, which is a very bad idea when building a house. It promotes a lifestyle of deceit. Out of sight, out of mind. But every time I do the laundry, I face the clutter. At some point, you begin making deals with yourself. I promise to get rid of one thing every time I go into the basement. Would I ever get around to opening all the partially used paint cans that have probably hardened? For that matter, the rollers and rolling brushes that I used when I had a sudden impulse to paint a room? I doubt it. But I cannot get rid of them. It’s the “what if?” factor. And the law of nature states that if you throw something away you will need it the very next day.
A few years ago I wrote a book called “Upscale Downsizing” in which I showed how people in different situations figured out ways to keep what they cherished and beautifully fit it into smaller space. It has been one of my most popular titles. I think when I return home sometime in April I will reread my own advice and try it on for size. But first I have to get rid of 24 flower shop vases that fill my pantry shelves.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.