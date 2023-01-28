I envision old Queen Margaret in her new kingdom of fungi. She sits atop a turkey tail mushroom and pets it like a puppy. Scientists decided that mushrooms were not plants but more akin to animals in 1969. Fossilized fungi have been found dating back 1.3 billion years, making them almost twice as old as plants, which emerged 700 million years ago.

Fungus computer scientist Anthony Adamatzky now believes that the oldest and largest fungi, found in the Malheur National Forest in Oregon, can communicate via electrical signals with a language composed of as many as 50 “words.” This single colony is 8,000 years old, spreads over 2,000 acres and weighs an estimated 35 tons. It is nicknamed the “Humongous Fungus.” This colony of mushrooms is connected to each other by hyphae, root-like tubes that form underground structures called mycelium. These roots can turn rocks into soil.