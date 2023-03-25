Compost

Nutrient-rich garden soil can be made at home by composting egg shells, vegetable scraps and coffee grounds.

 Photo provided

We are depleting our soil of vital nutrients. Therefore, our vegetables do not contain the necessary vitamins and minerals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the population of the U.S. is more than 50% deficient in potassium, magnesium, and vitamins E, C and K. Each of us can do a part and act now.

Enhancement of the soil not only benefits the florist and gardener with larger and more beautiful flowers, but counts toward better nutrition in our food. Fossil fuels are a global problem, but your diet is something that you can control.