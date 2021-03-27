Years ago, when I attended the home tours, for the most part the interior of the houses were painted bright colors. Coming from the Northeast, I thought they were the most charming and vibrant spaces I’d ever experienced. Often one room would be painted turquoise while another might be fuchsia. The rooms in one of the houses we photographed for my book, “Key West, A Tropical Lifestyle,” were painted yellow and all the furnishings were green and white.
In recent years gray, beige and white have become all the rage. It seems a shame that Key West is losing some of its “devil may care” and funkiness to follow a fad. This color scheme has been with us for a while, which is usually a good sign that it will soon be over. But then, when have Key West homeowners followed a trend? Yes, the subtle grays are somewhat sophisticated, and they do create a background for any style or color scheme. It is an especially nice environment for colorful paintings, and it is soothing. But, perhaps worth considering for inspiration is the surrounding lushness of plants and the variety of shades of green here in Key West if you’re thinking of a change in your décor, or have just moved into a new Key West home.
The sunlight coming through the oversized banana leaves on the property where I am currently residing is awe-inspiring, and I imagine redoing my living room with different shades of green when I return home. Perhaps it was seeing all the green clothing and accessories for St. Patrick’s Day that put me in a “green state of mind,” further enforcing the idea to think green.
Green is the color between blue and yellow on the color spectrum. It is one of the additive primary colors mixed in different combinations to create all other colors. It is the dominant color in nature and amazingly varied in shades. I am always fascinated when I leave the north to discover anew the many shades of green on this island of exotic growths.
During post classical and early modern Europe, green was the color commonly associated with wealth. Red was associated with royalty. And here’s a fact culled from Wikipedia: For this reason, the costume of the Mona Lisa painting and the benches in the House of Commons are green, while those in the House of Lords are red. And, as we know, green has a long tradition as the color of Ireland and of Gaelic culture. Green is commonly associated with nature, life, health, youth, spring, hope and, of course, envy. In China and most of Asia, green is a positive color associated with fertility and happiness. It is the color most often used in ads for products that are environmentally friendly — or want to be associated as such. A green light means “go ahead” and a green card permits permanent residency in the United States. The first recorded use of the word, as a color term in Old English, dates to AD 700. Almost every country in the world has a very positive association with the color green. For example, in ancient Egypt, green was the symbol of regeneration and rebirth, and of the crops made possible by the annual flooding of the Nile.
As I study the different shades of green found in the equally varied plants and trees I see in my very limited walk to and from where I get my coffee each morning, I imagine rooms filled with greenery. I see fabrics printed with these graceful and bold leaves, walls painted deep green with stark white trim. One wall in a room painted almost black green for drama. I see a porch ceiling painted in an aqua green and furniture on a deck in every shade of green found growing around the property. I see a large banana leaf design stenciled across a piece of furniture, painted white. I imagine using illustrations of different delicate and bold green leaves to create decoupage designs on boxes and plates. Look at your rooms and imagine painting them a shade of green that would change its color as the natural light reflects off the walls at different times of the day. Green and white is a wonderfully refreshing color scheme for a Key West home if you’re considering a redo.
Some fun green expressions:
Having a green thumb, a greenhorn, the green-eyed monster, the green room (in the theater, the place for actors to rest before going on stage), green around the gills, going green and looking green.
Further thoughts:
Set a table with a green and white theme. Use palm fronds as placemats or cover a buffet table with green leaves topped with platters of food. Tie fat grosgrain ribbon around white linen napkins and tuck a leaf under each bow.
I love the deep hunter green often seen in early New England homes. Farrell & Ball, the British paint company, has an interesting shade of green called Arsenic. Check it out!
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.