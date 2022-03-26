On Saturday, March 12, Melissa Kendrick, president of the Historic Florida Keys Foundation, presented the 41st annual Preservation Awards to a wealth of people gathered at the Little White House in Key West because, well, it takes a village to meet the challenges that preserve properties in this tropical environment.
As the only county-wide nonprofit historic preservation organization, HFKF encourages education, advocacy, collaboration, stewardship, and recognition of those responsible for exemplary efforts, which meet the criteria of the Secretary of the Interior’s standards.
Certificates of Excellence and the coveted Ceramic Star were awarded to the following properties for preservation, restoration, rehabilitation and/or new construction:
• 500 White St., Monroe County Historic Jail — Preservation, restoration. Owners: Monroe County Board of Commissioners. Architect: David Salay, Bender & Associates. Builder: Windows & Doors, Marino Construction. Roof: Seatech, Inc.
• 1218 Duval St. — Restoration, new additions. Owners: Mushe Giuilit, Avru Hon Shitrit. Architect: Bill Horn. Builder: Mike Garcia, Conch Construction.
• 522 Louisa St. — Preservation, restoration. Owners: William and Linda Webb. Builder: Gary the Carpenter.
• 533 Petronia St. — Preservation, restoration, new additions. Owners: Eric Teves and Scott Buram. Architect: Matthew Stratton. Builder: Nick Egan.
• 813 Galveston Lane — New construction. Owner: Alelia Moton-Butler. Project Leader: Captain Jason Barroso. Engineer: Rick Milelli, Meridan Engineering. Builder: FMH Builders Inc., Gulf Southern Construction Company.
• 818 Olivia St. — Preservation, restoration, new addition. Owner: William Buntain. Architect: Aileen and Antinio Osborn, A2O Architecture. Builder: Fogarty Builders.
• 1100 Atlantic Blvd., West Martello Citadel — Preservation, restoration. Owners: Monroe County Board of County Commissioners; Cary Knight, Director of Monroe County Project Management, Cary Vick, Project Management. Architect: David Salay, Bender & Associates. Builder: Innovative Masonry Restoration Inc.
• Crane Point Museum and Nature Center in Marathon — Preservation, restoration, rehabilitation. Owner: Florida Keys Land and Sea Trust Inc., CEO Charlotte Quinn. Architect: RK&K Denise Watkins.
• 1127 Von Phister St. — Preservation, restoration. Owners: Wil Floria, Paige Clarke/Tommy and Paula Roebug/Sara and Joe Hallett. Builder: Denis Savoie.
• 1100 Grinnell St. — Preservation, restoration. Owners: Gary and Susan August. Architect: Korth Collaborative Design.
• 806 Southard St. — Preservation, restoration. Owners: Edward and Caroline Mullin. Architect: Matthew Stratton. Builder: Liz Carpentry.
• 729 Fleming St., Williams Hall — Preservation, restoration, rehabilitation. Owner: Williams Hall; Operations Director Michael Marrero. Architect: David Salay, Bender & Associates. Builder: Joe Hughes.
Almost as much historical research goes into the preservation of historic properties as does physical labor, so for details about the awards program, go to www.historicfloridakeys.org.
Barbara Bowers is a Realtor at Preferred Properties Key West, a writer and a radio host for the Keys Real Estate Show podcast.