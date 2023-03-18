Preserving buildings throughout the Florida Keys is the mission of the Historic Florida Keys Foundation. Since 1981, its annual awards ceremony has recognized homeowners and others responsible for superior preservation efforts.
At this year’s event, President Melissa Kendrick noted that the four categories — Preservation, Restoration, Rehabilitation and New Construction — are judged according to the criteria set by the Secretary of the Interior Standards.
The following 11 successful projects were presented the top honor of a ceramic star made by local artist, Maryann Matter:
Pigeon Key Commissary and Honeymoon Cottage for overcoming many challenges while rehabbing two cottages. Owners: Monroe County Board of County Commissioners. Project Managers: Cary Knight and Jordan Salinger. Architect: David Salay, Bender & Associates. Builders: Ales Klahm & Zak Kappos, Razorback LLC.
323 Fleming St. Owner Jamie Caballero and historian Sharon Wells were celebrated for preserving and restoring the two-and-a-half story Classic Revival structure built as a private home circa 1909. Today it is headquarters for Key West Vacation Properties and Realty.
609 Angela St. recognized for Preservation, Restoration and New Additions after the historic house was fully restored, and new additions built in harmony with the structure and the neighborhood. Owners: Kevin and Lori Mitchell. Architect: Haven Burkee, Bender & Associates. Builders: Brent Teixeira, Carlos Guerra, Dennis Piscopink and Carl Gilly.
710 Bakers Lane celebrated for Preservation, Restoration, New Additions upon returning the house to its historic architectural roots, with appropriate additions to the one-bedroom home. Owners: Herb and Jan Smith. Architect: Matthew Stratton. Builder: Jay Fairbank Construction.
901 Fleming St. met the challenges for excellence in Preservation, Restoration, Rehabilitation. The property has had several commercial designations, although it was initially built as a furniture store in 1896. Owner: Joseph Cohen. Architect: Carlos Rojas. Builder: Gary Burchfield, Gary the Carpenter.
912 Fleming St. was built during three different time periods. Homeowners Elizabeth Babaxadeh & Simon de Jong were honored for Preservation and Restoration in conjunction with builders Joe Hughes, Bill Becker, and Kevin Hoffman.
415 Frances St. Preservation and Rehabilitation awards went to homeowner Renay Regardie and Architects Aileen and Antonio Osborn, A2O Architecture, for upgrades to the “eyebrow” house that dates to 1886.
1325 South St. is a home dating to the World War II era. Homeowners Bryon and Erika Hawks, Architect Brandon O’Flynn and Builder Michael Garcia of Conch Construction/Roofing were saluted for Preservation and Restoration.
1107 Packer St. has been home to generations of the same family for almost 100 years. Homeowners Ann and George Durot were recognized for Preservation and Restoration along with Designer Brian Olson, and Architect and Builder Wade Morgan of WHM Renovations.
1423 Petronia St. is a circa 1889 “eyebrow” house belonging to James Sharkey and Richard Ryan, who received Restoration and New Addition awards with Architects Aileen and Antonio Osborn, A2O Architecture and McKendry Builders.
1013 South St. is a late 1880s dance hall-turned private home. Peservation and Restoration awards went to historic homeowners Frances Belzer-Reid and Gary Bixhorn, Architect Seth Neal, Builders Mingo & Company LLC and Denis Savoie.