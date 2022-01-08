Architecturally speaking, the Friday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 15, Key West Home Tour properties have very little in common. Each represents a different style and construction era. Culturally, this annual tour sponsored by Old Island Restoration Foundation is loosely threaded with indoor-outdoor living spaces and tropical gardens, warm-wooded floors and parlors and, well, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you’ll want to plan your weekend walking or biking in Old Town.
First up is a beauty among Truman Avenue’s mansion row: 1307 Truman Ave. speaks to the 1876-1910 Victorian era. Although the three-story manor house offers elements of the Queen Ann style, its design is uniquely tailored to the island’s culture. For instance, a boxy bay window corners the front and side porch, where outdoor entertaining could be oh-so British proper. Compare this to the wide back verandah that begs informal lounging around the pool and brick patio.
Until 1941, local history ties this building to the headquarters of the Key West Women’s Guild. But current homeowner Matt Trahan, who bought the house in 2013, recently tied the property to Little Palm Island, by salvaging chandelier and sconces from the luxury offshore resort, to add legend and light to the back verandah and garden.
Nearby 810 Eisenhower Drive, an equally magnificent home, embraces a sprawling tropical garden and pool. Built in 1929, its front-porch-bay window and side porch suggest an earthier comfort zone for entertaining options: From its inception, the very large property was designed for outdoor living, where covered porches and a loggia overlooking the pool evoke the island’s laid-back lifestyle.
Renovated in 2011, the two-story home and detached cottage retain much of their rustic Dade County pine interiors. Contemporary amenities, of course, highlight a gourmet kitchen that flows into the formal living-and-dining room.
Another magnificent home, 412 Grinnell, was renovated in 2013 — open floor plan, chef’s kitchen, five upgraded bathrooms, salvaged Dade County pine walls — but its roots date to the 1800s. In fact, this two-story eyebrow-style house is thought to be a Key West original design, although the attached guest cottage was probably a later addition that was demolished and rebuilt in 1994.
Historic Florida Keys Foundation recognized the attention to detail, when the overall renovation project received the nonprofit organization’s highest award for preservation.
Continued maintenance, and/or renovation, is the common key that gives another 100 years of life to these fine old homes. 630 Elizabeth St. is one of them: It salutes Classic Revival — in Key West, a “temple form” of High-style Greek Revival — architecture. Here, it also was a total structural revival, with a double gallery, or two-story front porch, that adds to the island culture of good people watching.
In 2012, the interior was demolished to facilitate a structural lift, followed by 720 square feet of new foundation and floor frame. An unusual interior feature of the building is that it can function as a duplex or a single-family residence because an interior doorway and staircase may be locked or opened, as desired.
Until 2015, the corner lot at Angela and Elizabeth was a construction zone and remake for this new temple-front classical revival house, but about 200 were built in the city as early as 1838.
No home tour would be complete in Key West without the Oldest House. Built circa 1828 then moved later to its current location, the still-standing house at 322 Duval St. is an architectural style all its own. With five bays in its front porch and three dormers showing in the roof, this is a classic example of building and renovating to meet the needs of a growing family. Ask about the Watlington family.
These days, the home is headquarters for Old Island Restoration Foundation, where it’s given much attention to maintenance, cultural and garden events.
Tickets for the Jan. 14-15 home tour are $55. They may be purchased online at http://www.keywesthometours.com or for $60 at any of the property locations on the day of the tour. In the event you can’t get to all five in one day, tickets are good for both days.
Barbara Bowers is a Realtor at Preferred Properties Key West, a writer and a radio host for the Keys Real Estate Show podcast.