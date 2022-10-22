House

Exterior remodeling typically tops the list of projects that add the most resale value to homes.

 Photo provided

Your home’s exterior can say a lot about you and your family while also making a first impression on guests and potential buyers.

Because of the impact curb appeal has on the amount prospective buyers are willing to spend on a home, it’s important for homeowners to look beyond simply choosing the right color and consider different materials and profiles, adding accents like stone veneer and researching other exterior upgrades that can both increase beauty and deliver performance over time.