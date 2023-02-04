My 17-year younger sister Rene called from Moline, Illinois, to complain that her dendrobium orchid won’t bloom. I immediately thought about the Key West Garden Club where I had just volunteered that was full of blooming orchids. In fact, my entire landscape at home was blooming, filled with discarded tourist orchids that I tied into tree branches. I did nothing to them except occasionally hang a fertilizer ball over their roots. Silk fertilizer balls can be purchased at the Garden Club for $1. They tie into trees over orchid roots with their blue ribbons.

The “orchid house” on Francis Street is often so vibrantly full of flowers that it literally quivers in color. In Key West, these exotics simply bloom on their own. Humidity, warmth, sunlight — how hard could it be? My sister frowned when I passed this simplistic and useless information on to her.