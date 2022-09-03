Gardening Mosquitos 2

A Mosquito Dunk floats in a residential fish pond. The product’s active ingredient, Bti, is a bacterium strain that kills mosquito larvae in standing water.

 Photo provided by Summit Chemical Company via AP

Life comes with lots of little annoyances, few of them littler or more annoying than mosquitoes. Just about everyone who spends any time outdoors will be bothered by the bloodsucking party poopers at one point or another.

Although it may seem difficult to avoid mosquitoes, there are several easy measures you can take to reduce or eliminate them from your yard and garden. The best control is prevention.