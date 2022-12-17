For many years I was the contributing craft editor at Family Magazine. For the Christmas issues it was always fun and challenging to come up with inexpensive, easy-to-make, clever decorations and gifts. Paper, fabric and natural materials always topped the list of materials to use and anything that could be recycled.
Paper comes in the form of all sorts of junk mail and there is always plenty to recycle into gifts and decorations for the holidays. Since a Christmas tree requires a lot of ornaments you might consider making your decorations out of paper this year. Use wrapping paper, magazines, newsprint and pretty shopping bags. I love oak tags because they’re sturdy, basic, easy to decorate, and I like the shape. Plus they come in different sizes. Use the tag as a template, draw around it on colorful printed scrap paper and cut out each one. Glue to the front and back of the tag, thread a ribbon through the hole (if you don’t want to use the string that comes attached) and hang on your tree or use for package tags. Cover one side with paper and leave the back for your message. Or, use a rubber stamp design or saying to personalize each one.
A few easy ideas:
I just received a catalog from one of my publishers. It is a three-fold promotion piece printed on heavy, glossy paper. When opened it shows the covers of all the latest coffee table books. “What a great theme for a tree!” was my first thought. Each photograph is either square or rectangular and the designs are very colorful.
One of the biggest-selling items for a dollar or two at yard sales are books. Look for book jackets that have potential for wrapping gifts or cutting up into ornaments and gift tags, even as recycled Christmas cards. And don’t forget to recycle the holiday cards you receive. I cut them into gift tags, punch a hole in one corner and tie with a gold string.
It’s easy to personalize store-bought items. Add a decorative edge of ribbon to turn plain hand towels or pillowcases into expensive-looking gifts. You only need a yard or so and you can hand-stitch this small item. Use cookie cutters to outline a pattern onto fabric to create an appliqué. Cut out, pin to a plain guest towel and zigzag stitch in place. Or, turn the raw edges under, pin in place and hand stitch around.
Remember pomander balls? Begin with an orange and insert rows of cloves around in all directions. Add a loop of ribbon for hanging in a closet to keep it smelling good. Or make several with lemons and limes and fill a bowl for your coffee table. Insert cinnamon sticks in between the fruit for a scented decoration.
For a quick and easy touch to make in a dark corner sparkle or to place on a bookshelf, fill a basket with an entire strand of clear fairy lights.
Bottle Gift Wrap: Cut two tree shapes out of felt in the size necessary to cover a bottle of wine. Sew or hot glue side and bottom edges together. Insert wine bottle. To decorate the felt tree, use a paper punch to make small red felt balls to glue here and there.
Memory Tray: If you’ve saved lots of paper memorabilia such as favorite menus, photographs, a birthday card, an invitation or ticket stub, use to make a memory tray. Have copies made of everything and arrange as a collage on a painted wooden or metal tray. Trim the paper to fit, where necessary. Glue everything in place and cover with several coats of clear, non-yellowing, acrylic finish (available in the paint section of hardware stores).
Fat wooden balusters, such as those found on sweeping staircases in gracious homes, can be found in the lumberyard. They make exquisite candleholders when they are spray-painted with gold.
The supermarket is the perfect place to find the materials for a holiday display. Once you’ve lined a shelf or table with greens arrange pomegranates, cranberries, artichokes, lemons, limes and kumquats. Place polished red and green apples and pears (or other exotic fruits) on top and intersperse with glass tree balls.
Recycle your terra cotta plant pots with gold leafing for an Old World look. You can use gold paint or small sheets of gold leaf (craft or art supply stores). You’ll also need a burnishing tool, which is a flat plastic item used to transfer the gold leaf onto a surface (you can use a credit card as a substitute for this tool). Hold a sheet of gold leaf against the pot and, using the burnisher, rub over the sheet to transfer the gold onto the surface of the pot. Remove the sheet and reposition on the pot. The clay color will show here and there as you rub more gold at random all around the surface. Fill the pot with rosemary pruned to the shape of a miniature holiday tree. Just one on the end of a mantel will look and smell delightful.
For more decorating ideas check out my blog at Marine Home Center website and click on “Living Nantucket.”
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.