“You can’t buy love, but you can pay heavily for it.”
Henny Youngman must have been talking about property in Key West because, here, everyone loves these great old buildings — and yes, we can buy them. But we also pay heavily to preserve them. Mostly, we love to go through them, especially on Valentine’s week during the Key West Home Tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19.
You can feel the love and see the care taken for the featured properties, sponsored by Old Island Restoration Foundation. Its headquarters at the Oldest House (322 Duval St.) in Key West has been preserved and maintained since about 1828 — first, by members of the Watlington family until the 1950s and, now, by OIRF.
“It’s always expensive to maintain the island’s fine wood buildings,” said Nance Frank, OIRF president. “Before I became president, the house needed a lot of work, and the board considered turning it back over to the state of Florida.”
For 61 years, the annual home tours had been the nonprofit organization’s primary source of income, but COVID restrictions affected that “one crop economy,” said Frank. In 2019, the board decided to continue its care of the state-owned property; in 2020, it decided to develop another income source: reimagining the 15,000-square-foot garden to maximize outdoor rental events.
Friends of OIRF Angie Majors and Linda Downs inquired what it would cost to revamp the garden. Frank threw out a heady price tag of $100,000, but the new brick pathways and patios alone cost $116,000.
More money was raised, and in late January, the Tom Majors Garden at the Oldest House hosted its first wedding of the year. The house, of course, will be open for the tour, but meandering among the lady palms and lignum vitae, smelling the orchids and just embracing the tropical outdoors is pure magic in sync with the house.
Michael Slaugh, the garden’s landscape architect, also designed the garden at 416 Elizabeth St., where Stan and Dana Day graciously opened their primary residence for house tours in the past. This year, though, their recently completed cottage at the rear of the property is on the agenda. To reach it, tour guests will walk through the heart of their more than 12,000-square-foot garden.
Only the cottage is open to the public, but it’s one of several buildings in the compound, which includes a fitness studio, an expansive pavilion and swimming pools.
With your house-and-green sensitivity tweaked, stroll or bike north on nearby Southard Street to admire sunlight on bougainvillea, the variety of palm trees lining the way and the architectural nuances of the wealth of antique homes. When you reach the corner of Southard and White, you have arrived at The Armory, 600 White St.
Constructed in 1902, The Armory was built for the Monroe County Militia/438th Company Florida National Guard. It housed those troops and their armament, then served as a training facility in World War I and II. Later it became a community center, which today involves art shows and studios, and theatrical performances.
But in 1969, the state granted the city permission to demolish it.
“Not gonna happen,” said a prominent group of Key West locals. Consequently, The Armory was part of the early renovation movement that saved so many island properties, like the classic Conch house at 1319 Newton St.
While the exterior home of Jennifer and Michael Flammia boasts the typical 1.5 stories and three-bay front porch that defines many Old Town neighborhoods, its quirky interior is about art. Some international, some local artworks decorate the two-bedroom/two-bathroom home, but overall, it is loaded with the kind of details that win your heart, but take time to absorb.
Plan accordingly for the Feb. 18 and 19 afternoon-only showing times. The $55 tickets (online at www.keywesthometours.com, or $60 at any of the property locations on the day of the tour) are good for both days.
Barbara Bowers is a Realtor at Preferred Properties Key West, a writer and a radio host for the Keys Real Estate Show podcast.