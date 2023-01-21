Imagine immersing yourself in the magical mangrove forests of Indonesia. The air is moist and heavy. Warm breezes languidly lift the leaves and sway the branches. Small movements draw glances, but evidence of life disappears before it is seen. Such a journey is barely conceivable because of the many travel miles to get to the other side of the world.
But the landscape is common as 54,000 square miles of mangroves grow in areas of the world in proximity to the equator.
There is a more convenient mangrove forest. In Key West, to be surrounded by one of the 50 species of this exotic plant, walk to the ocean on Atlantic Boulevard until arriving at the Key West Nature Preserve. Turn along the path from Atlantic Boulevard to the beach. There is no wading through knee-high swamps. Stay on the wooden sidewalk conveniently provided. Only 2,000 square miles of mangroves are in the U.S., but a bunch of those are here in the Keys. I put on a purple silk sari to enhance the exotic mood and set forth into the tropical landscape.
Mangroves grow in saltwater. While most plants have roots that absorb nutrients from the soil, their roots often jut out of the nutrient-rich water. Absorbing oxygen is important to this plant. They have a variety of visible root styles. Aerial roots do not grow in the ground or underwater. There are also knee roots, prop roots, drop, cable and stilt roots. Mangrove forests, mangals, are protected in the U.S. because they build and bind soil. They collect material for rotting by fungi and bacteria and, therefore, often smell like rotten eggs, especially in the warm months from July until November.
Small movements hint at the residency of a huge number of life species. Micro-algae colored in red, brown and blue-green are rampant. The mangrove roots provide nursery habitats for juvenile fish, shrimp, crabs, snails, snakes, oysters and even crocodiles. Birds rest in their canopies. Ibis, egret, crane, pelican, heron and roseate spoonbill all find the mangroves attractive. You will, too.
Mangrove forests protect our shores from storm surge. They slowly collect mass and create new ground. Even more importantly, they store vast amounts of carbon. They store 10 times the amount that terrestrial ecosystems do. Mangroves in Florida are our first line of defense against climate change.
They do not like the cold. A freeze will kill the plant. They grow easily on all subtropical coasts. There are several varieties identified by color: red, white and black. Buttonwood trees are often found growing near white mangroves, as can be seen in the Keys.
Mangrove leaves are succulent. They collect salt and exude it. When they tire of the process, they drop off and enhance the rotting diversity beneath.
Mangrove comes from the Portuguese “mangue,” which means swamp.
The Conservation Institute has launched a plan to conserve mangroves worldwide. Mangals are endangered by logging, mining and commercial development.
A kayak tour, available in Key West, is an excellent way to view the magnificence of the local mangroves.
Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News. Her books “Plants of Paradise” and award-winning “Roots Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys” and the newest addition, “Sexy Shrubs in Sandy Soil,” can be found at the Garden Club. This column is part of a series developed by the Key West Garden Club. For information about plants, visit a compilation of previous columns at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com, Robin’s Columns.