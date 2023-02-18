One of the gardens, left, features the colorful foliage of Cordyline Red Sister at strategic spots throughout the garden. The Key West Garden Club encourages the use of native plants to attract and sustain local species.
The 2023 Key West Garden Tour will offer a peek into the private gardens of five lovely homes in the Midtown West area. Above, many plants, pots and pieces of art create a colorful garden.
Photos provided
Homeowner Jay Pfahl will open his orchid garden for the tour.
Photo provided
Photo provided
Photo provided
Aquatic plants offer stark contrast to green foliage.
The 2023 Key West Garden Tour will offer a peek into the private gardens of five lovely homes in the Midtown West area. This year’s tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. These exclusive tours give attendees a rare chance to see spectacular designs and displays of landscaping in a tropical paradise.
The gardens are nicely spaced for a pleasant meander through the neighborhood, with plenty of street parking available. All of the gardens are within a 10-minute walking distance. Expert docents from the Key West Garden Club will be on hand with detailed plant information and to answer your questions.
Each of the gardens offers excellent examples of indoor-outdoor living at its best, all incorporating water features such as pools, ponds and fountains. You will see innovative ways to make the most of small garden spaces, with vertical elements such as pergolas, pots, vegetable towers, orchid houses and planting walls.
One of our passions at the Key West Garden Club is encouraging the use of more native plants in the landscape. If every garden includes a few native plants, we will collectively increase the amount of food and cover for migrating birds, butterflies and the insects necessary for sustaining them. Each of the gardens on this tour provides excellent examples of ways to incorporate native plants into the landscape, as complements to exotic blooms, hedges or specimen plants.
Enter the walled garden at 1525 Atlantic Blvd. to enjoy a whimsical collection of decorations adorning this enchanted corner lot. The owner is famous for his holiday decorations sprinkled throughout the garden. You may see a giant witch or skeleton poking through the trees. The yard has three ponds surrounded by lush plants. At 1 p.m. each day, there will be an informal talk at this garden about incorporating ponds into a landscape.
Visit the garden at 1610 Patricia St. to see a beautifully-proportioned landscape design that houses one of the largest and most diverse orchid collections in Key West. This garden also offers good examples of incorporating very large native trees into a formal landscape. In addition to the large orchid house, you will see orchids everywhere you look, in pots, on trees and even in the ground. At 2 p.m. each day, there will be a talk about orchid care.
The garden at 1316 Laird St. offers a lesson in the pleasing way native plants can provide a dramatic backdrop to colorful tropical plants. Florida native palms, large shrubs and grasses share space with exotic palms and colorful blooming plants. At 11 a.m. each day, there will be a talk about hurricane damage to the gardens and the recovery process. Hint — it’s all about watering!
Just across the street at 1402 Laird you can see the benefits of using raised beds and pots in garden design. Enter through the pergola covered with fragrant jasmine in the spring and summer to see the drama created by use of the colorful foliage of Cordyline Red Sister repeated at strategic spots throughout the garden. The owners purchased the property after Hurricane Irma, and have maximized and expanded the patio area to take advantage of more outdoor living.
Around the corner at 1407 Rose St., hundreds of colorful plants, pots and pieces of art have been combined to produce a riot of color and fun. The owners moved from a 5-acre property in New York to this 6,000-square-foot lot, requiring innovative and creative design to allow their love of gardening to continue on a large scale. Small ponds and water-loving plants create small oases around the garden. This is a “gardener’s garden,” showing how to make the most out of limited space.
Tickets are available in advance for $30 at keywestgardenclub.com, or on the days of the tours for $35 at designated gardens (1316 Laird St., 1601 Patricia St. and 1525 Atlantic Blvd.) and at Key West Garden Club.
You can also visit the gardens at West Martello Tower, all lovingly maintained by the Key West Garden Club and open every day (except major holidays) from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no admission fee.
Key West Garden Club is a nonprofit organization headquartered at Key West’s Civil War-era fort, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean at 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Since the 1950s, the organization has planted and maintained a lush large-scale garden in the ruins of the fort, with all plants donated and cared for by club members and volunteers. The fort’s brick arches are the backdrop for elements including specular orchids and bromeliads, mature fruit trees, native plants, a colorful butterfly garden, a white perfume garden, a prehistoric garden and a dramatic fountain.
Visit Mondays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for an opportunity to purchase plants propagated by club volunteers. Join the club for a 10% discount on garden club plants purchased throughout the year.
Sharon Thomas is a volunteer in the Propagation area of the Key West Garden Club and a Master Gardener volunteer with the Monroe County Extension Service.