The 2023 Key West Garden Tour will offer a peek into the private gardens of five lovely homes in the Midtown West area. This year’s tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25. These exclusive tours give attendees a rare chance to see spectacular designs and displays of landscaping in a tropical paradise.

The gardens are nicely spaced for a pleasant meander through the neighborhood, with plenty of street parking available. All of the gardens are within a 10-minute walking distance. Expert docents from the Key West Garden Club will be on hand with detailed plant information and to answer your questions.