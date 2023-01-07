Old Island Restoration Foundation’s legendary run of home tours for 63-consecutive years in Old Town Key West continues Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this storybook tour takes you from one interesting place to another.
Naturally, fairytales begin where all fiction and fact come together — in the Key West Library at 700 Fleming St.
“There will be a historical element at the Florida History Center and demonstrations in the main library, as well as tours through the newly refreshed garden,” said senior branch manager and Key West librarian Kim Rinaldi. “As people wander around, the library staff will be on hand.”
That staff will include Rinaldi and Dr. Corey Malcom, lead historian in the Florida Keys History Center. While most locals have had the pleasure of rambling room-to-room in the 1960s, 15,500-square-foot building, few know it as the May Hill Russell Library, which is one of the oldest libraries in Florida.
Malcom will share that history with tour goers, while staff will demonstrate the nearly $1million update to the library’s technical services: self-checkout, DVD media, a holds locker and more.
You might want to sign up before you wander over to the great house at 727 Eaton St. This is where Margaret and Pat O’Malley have recently finished remodeling the 3,337-square-foot home at the corner of Eaton and William streets.
“It’s been altered and updated in the past, but we wanted to restore as much of the historical character to the house as possible,” Margaret said.
The couple’s focus is traditional, but contemporary amenities are important to present-day living, such as the 3.5 modern bathrooms and the kitchen’s pastel glass tiles that highlight the convenience of stainless appliances and an adjoining laundry room.
But the first-floor, four-square configuration underscores the classical architectural design of early 1900s mansions. Indoors, the O’Malleys retained the likes of chandelier ceiling medallions and refinished 9-foot-tall pocket doors.
Outdoors, the three-story structure boasts a style all its own — a covered front porch with a central second-floor balcony. Above the balcony, a trio of windows part the steeply peaked roof of the third floor, where a charming one bedroom-one bath apartment holds space. Overall, the house speaks to the romantic story of so many buildings in Key West: They were individually built by boat captains and laymen, who were never trained as architects.
The Truman Little White House at 111 Front St. probably had a Naval architect design it in 1890 for its original use as Navy officers’ housing. But its conversion to Harry S Truman’s winter White House in 1946 nailed its legacy as a presidential retreat. Taft, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Carter and Clinton have all spent time there.
The history associated with this storybook property covers everything from rebuilding Europe after World War II to civil rights issues and international peace talks.
Today, it’s hard to imagine that Secret Service agents, once upon a time, wore Hawaiian shirts around town. But it’s true. President Truman was gifted a box of them (he’s even credited with making flower-prints fashionable) from which he picked his choices, then passed along the shirts to his bodyguards.
Tickets are $55 in advance online at OIRF.org, or at 322 Duval St., which is the foundation’s headquarters. The day of the event, tickets may be purchased for $60 at any of the featured property’s doors. And remember, tickets are good for both days, should you decide to split your viewing time.
The next scheduled OIRF Home Tour is Feb. 17-18.
Barbara Bowers is a writer and a Realtor with Preferred Properties in Key West. If you have suggestions for other Keys Homes feature stories, send them to barbara@bbowers.com.