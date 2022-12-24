On Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29, Good St. Nick will land on rooftops in Key West. This post-Christmas Day arrival is due to all the snow up North, of course.

And because the roofs in this town are as chimney free as they are snow free, five homes in Old Town will make it easy for the Old Boy to get in: They will simply open their doors to him and the public during Old Island Restoration Foundation’s 63rd Annual House Tour.