On Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29, Good St. Nick will land on rooftops in Key West. This post-Christmas Day arrival is due to all the snow up North, of course.
And because the roofs in this town are as chimney free as they are snow free, five homes in Old Town will make it easy for the Old Boy to get in: They will simply open their doors to him and the public during Old Island Restoration Foundation’s 63rd Annual House Tour.
These private homes beckon tour-goers both days from 1-4 p.m. And while they are all holiday decorated, they share other characteristics beyond just helping you get your Christmas cheer on. For instance, they all have welcoming, covered front porches, some with central entries, some with side entries. They offer relatively concentrated living spaces, but make no mistake, each of these homes is unique.
The first is 1014 Varela St. This standalone home — part of a residential condominium complex — offers the most compact living space on the tour. At 542 square feet, the charming one-bedroom, shotgun-style architectural design features “spectacular yard space with a fountain,” said OIRF Home Tour Chairman Richard Madison, who owns the property with Darren Tipton. It was built in 1908.
Here, French doors open to the patio, and the home’s great room features a cathedral ceiling. By removing the standard ceiling between the upper-half-story attic and the living area beneath, cathedral ceilings afford a sense of spaciousness to even the smallest homes. This renovation practice has been applied to several homes on the tour, including 1016 Varela St.
Just steps away, 1016 Varela also boasts the historic district’s architectural shotgun design, which refers to an entry from the front porch that goes right into the hallway running the entire length of the building. Usually, these houses are 1.5 stories and easily convert interior ceilings to match their high-pitched rooftops.
In 1016’s case, the 1,000-square-foot home not only has a tin rooftop, it has a tin-stamped interior ceiling as well. This unique ceiling offers close ups from the loft bedroom. Also, from up here the bedroom overlooks a show-stopping kitchen, with custom-made cabinets, high-end fixtures and a large copper sink basin.
A cathedral-ceiling redesign in a 1.5 story home was part of a 2021-2022 total renovation for 907 Frances St., the next uncommon house on the tour.
“Our house shows up on the 1889 Sanborn map,” said Bill Bean, who owns the property with wife Roxanne. “Somewhere after 1929 the detached garage appeared.”
When the Beans reconfigured the great room/kitchen, they turned a second bedroom — possibly a detached cottage at one time — into their offices and decided to step across the outdoor brick walkway to reach their primary bedroom suite, which was the original garage. Both buildings add up to 1,056 square feet of livable space with big personalities.
Walk a few blocks on Frances Street to 514 and you immediately spy this two-story house by the violin brackets at its front porch posts. Compared to the other homes, this is a giant of 2,452 square feet, and its design status as an “eyebrow” house reflects an architectural style unique to Key West — only 100 on the island.
The 2020-21 renovation focused much attention on outdoor living space, where the new pool, deck, patio and cabana offer year-round entertainment: a reason as big as the house for living on this island.
At 629 Elizabeth St., you return to smaller spaces (1,332 square feet), 1.5 story construction and cathedral ceilings. Yet, the three bedroom/three bathroom house wears its holiday style and personal history with the aplomb of the other homes on the tour.
Tour tickets cost $55 in advance online at OIRF.org or at 322 Duval St., which is OIRFs headquarters. The day of the event, tickets may be purchased for $60 at any of the featured homes’ doors. And remember, tickets are good for both days should you decide to split your viewing time. The next scheduled OIRF Home Tour is Jan. 13-14, 2023.
Barbara Bowers is a writer and a Realtor with Preferred Properties in Key West. Send suggestions to barbara@bbowers.com for other Keys Homes feature stories.