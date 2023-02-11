Next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, four properties will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Old Island Restoration Foundation’s February Home Tour. The unusual range from single-family to multi-family to commercial designations is an interesting glimpse into how Key West’s historic buildings have adapted to contemporary usage.

At one time, all four properties were single-family homes, although not all quite like 313 William St., a regal Queen Anne architectural style. Built circa 1900, the 4-bedroom/4.5-bathroom house is the height of elegant design at the turn of the 20th century. It is the epitome of Key West’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Tags

Recommended for you