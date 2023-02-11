Next Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, four properties will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Old Island Restoration Foundation’s February Home Tour. The unusual range from single-family to multi-family to commercial designations is an interesting glimpse into how Key West’s historic buildings have adapted to contemporary usage.
At one time, all four properties were single-family homes, although not all quite like 313 William St., a regal Queen Anne architectural style. Built circa 1900, the 4-bedroom/4.5-bathroom house is the height of elegant design at the turn of the 20th century. It is the epitome of Key West’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle.
Sitting on more than 9,500 square feet of land in the Historic Seaport District, the exquisitely renovated primary residence (almost 3,000 square feet) is backed by separate guest house and pool house in the garden. The home has more than 1,300 square feet of porches and balconies, but the spacious covered and open-air deck is where you want to be: Watch the grandkids swim in the luxurious pool, or wave to your overnighting friends, whom you can enjoy from a distance outside your guest house a full garden away.
Besides creating garden boundaries for visitors, the 630-square-feet covered deck is basically a year-round livable extension of the interior. Double doors and a wide pass-through from the high-end chef’s kitchen offer easy access to the outdoor dining-and-living room.
Out front, you’ll immediately know this beauty the minute you see it — a classic two-story Queen Anne porch with spandrels, bay windows and a turret. Oh my!
Equally gracious, but about one-fourth the size of William Street, 7 Nassau Lane welcomes you into its great room, with a vaulted ceiling. While this openness offers a sense of spaciousness, the overall 1-bedroom/1-bathroom interior is only 630 square feet.
The total makeover in 2021 packed a lot of charm into what was probably a 1930s cigar-maker’s cottage: warm Dade County pine walls, a rolling library ladder, an antique arched-glass window that opens from the living room to the well-appointed kitchen. There’s even a compact backyard and deck.
Nassau’s quiet single lane contrasts with 1002 Catherine St., Unit 1, where the 2,000-plus-square-foot lot corners at Grinnell Street. Today, this great old building is a multi-family triplex, and it’s 2,160 square feet pretty much covers all the outdoor space. Its large first-floor apartment and two second-floor apartments (both 1b/1b) were renovated in 2000, providing much needed rentals to people living in Key West.
During the tour, only Unit 1 is open to the public. Compare this to 323 Fleming St., a fine example of how a big old house (2,400 square feet) turns into a two-family property, then adapts to a contemporary commercial designation in a high-traffic area.
Just steps away from Mile Marker 0 and between the post office and county courthouse, the offices at Key West Vacation Properties & Realty are showing off their interior spaces. Admire the 10-foot ceilings, the hardwood floors and classic moldings. The wraparound porches.
In the kitchen or comfortable lobby, give some thought to where you spend much of your time in the cold, cold North. Compare the airiness of these offices to yours and think about having a front porch conference call in February.
Yes, the island’s antique buildings have made some changes to suit the progression of time in order to stay in sync with contemporary amenities, but like the rest of the low-lying Historic District, the funk and charm and warmth remain purely Key West.
The next OIRF Home Tour is slated for March 17-18 and like this February tour tickets cost $55 in advance online at OIRF.org or at 322 Duval St., which is OIRFs headquarters. The day of the event, tickets may be purchased for $60 at any of the homes’ doors. And remember, tickets are good for both days, should you decide to split your viewing time.
Barbara Bowers is a writer and a Realtor with Preferred Properties in Key West., Send suggestions to barbara@bbowers.com for other Keys Homes feature stories