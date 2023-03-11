The pastel Bahamian look with X-shaped porch railings might fool you into thinking 1210 Johnson St. is just another island cottage. It is not. It is Deborah Snelgrove’s 30-year love affair with what was at one time a 1915 dairy farm.

“When I walked through the door, I fell in love with the house, which was livable, so I promised my husband Sidney we could wait a few years before upgrading it,” Snelgrove said. “After six months I could no longer live with the aluminum and shingle siding.”