The pastel Bahamian look with X-shaped porch railings might fool you into thinking 1210 Johnson St. is just another island cottage. It is not. It is Deborah Snelgrove’s 30-year love affair with what was at one time a 1915 dairy farm.
“When I walked through the door, I fell in love with the house, which was livable, so I promised my husband Sidney we could wait a few years before upgrading it,” Snelgrove said. “After six months I could no longer live with the aluminum and shingle siding.”
The buildings were in rough shape, and the primary residence originally had six rooms. Throughout the years, the homeowners’ tender loving care has been ongoing: There has been a second-floor addition, and reconfiguration of the first floor with a great room addition at the back. Here there are high ceilings. Crown moldings. A fireplace. A floor-to-ceiling wall of bookshelves stacked with photos and art objects. Doors open to porches on both sides.
Porches alone, make up more than 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space, and the additions enlarged the home to 3,678 square feet of interior living space, which does not include the detached studio. In all, there are three-bedroom suites and 4.5 bathrooms.
Most recently, the pool and garden project on the large double lot refined the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that Snelgrove shares with her sister Kathy Marshall. From out here, the Bahamian architectural influence explodes in soft pinks and turquoise colors. Fish-scale siding climbs up the dormers to the widow’s walk.
It’s simply charming.
And inside the house, well, it’s best described as a museum tribute to decades of Key West art and history. Snelgrove says her decorative style is eclectic, at the very least the furnishings are comfy and mismatched. But the collection of bottles in the living and dining room’s transoms, the stained-glass windows from Sloppy Joe’s bar, the giant painting of “Roy” from the Full Moon Saloon and the hand-carved sign-cum-table by Dink Bruce speak to more than eclectic taste. Snelgrove is basically an island kindred spirit.
“Dink carved the sign in 1988, but it never hung in the Full Moon Saloon,” she said of the popular watering hole formerly in the building now located at the corner of Simonton and Catherine streets, which was owned by her late husband Sidney.
The Snelgroves were married in 1987, but Deborah’s grandparents and parents lived in Key West well before that. Her maternal grandmother and her mother, who was 12 years old at the time, moved here in the late 1930s. Her father was a Navy pilot stationed in Cuba and “the universe must have had plans for my parents,” Snelgrove said.
“One night Dad met Mom on a dance floor in Key West, and the next day, his blind date turned out to be my mother,” she recalled.
Snelgrove is as rooted here as the orchids and the magnificent 30-year-old Old Man Palm growing in her garden. Her large contemporary kitchen features a working antique stove. Salvaged wood, or maybe a rudder from a Cuban chug dress up every corner, indoors and out. Paintings and heirlooms and mementoes.
“I did five weeks of estate sales with Susie’s (Key West Estate Sales), and it still looks like this,” she laughed, and waved a hand around her warm and welcoming household full of memorabilia.
The over-the-top interesting property at 1210 Johnson St. will be open to the public during Old Island Restoration Foundation’s Home Tour on March 17 and 18. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you may wander through equally fabulous homes like the elegant 1101 Casa Marina Court or admire the remake of a former schoolhouse at 1316 Laird St.
Tickets are $55 in advance online at OIRF.org or at 322 Duval St., which is the Foundation’s headquarters. The day of the event, tickets may be purchased for $60 at any of the homes’ doors — and remember, tickets are good for both days, should you decide to split your viewing time.
This spring tour closes out OIRF Home Tours for its 2022-23 season.
Barbara Bowers is a writer and a Realtor with Preferred Properties in Key West. If you have suggestions for other Keys Homes feature stories, send them to barbara@bbowers.com.