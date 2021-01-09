To celebrate the new year, the Jan. 15-16 Key West Home Tours presents something old, something new. Old homes, newer homes, even tiny homes.
Although the old way of walking through the four featured houses is still the standard method for viewing, there is a new twist. In keeping with the CDC pandemic guidelines, Old Island Restoration Foundation is putting safety first. From 1 to 5 p.m., the number of people touring is limited to 10 people in eight groups each day. Each guest in the group will be carefully distanced from others, and all attendees will have to wear face coverings to participate.
Also new this year, the 160 reserved tickets for the tours must be purchased online at keywesthometours.com or at the Oldest House Museum gift store, 322 Duval St. In fact, the Oldest House is pivotal to the 2021 tours in more ways than one: Guests must pick up tickets there at 12:45 p.m. or 2:45 p.m. on the day of the tour; the house is headquarters for OIRF; and as the oldest house in Key West’s historic district, it is on the January tour.
Constructed in 1829, the house boasts nearly 16,000 square feet of garden space, where guests will sanitize hands, don masks and socially distance within their groups. The docent-guided tour of the garden and the original four ground-floor rooms of the home addresses architecture, culture and the fascinating history of the Watlington Family.
Until the 1950s, a member of the family lived in the house and much of the furniture, art and artifacts are still in place. Here, and at all the featured homes, docents will talk house history outdoors.
Nearby 54 Front St. was built in 1995 — relatively new by historic district standards — and beautifully updated in 2019. The latest high-end finishes in the kitchen are central to the great room, which opens to the pool and garden.
Part of the Truman Annex development, the three-bedroom/3.5-bathroom home is in the Carolina Lowcountry style of architecture, with dormer windows that flood the upstair’s bedrooms with light.
Also within easy walking distance of the Oldest House is 616 Caroline St., a tiny home in a six-condominium great house that dates to the late 1800s.
Unit 2 is open to tour-goers and owned by OIRF President Nance Frank. It will eventually become her retirement home, although at the moment, it is her pied-a-terre in downtown Key West.
“It is a private, safe and very quiet space,” said Frank. “I especially like that it’s in walking distance of everything in Old Town.”
The charming one-bedroom home is only 428 square feet, but the high ceilings offer a sense of spaciousness. The unit overlooks the pool, waterfall and garden.
The pool, garden and courtyard at 1121 Margaret St. are lovely elements of this private home, but its unusual history and total renovation are noteworthy highlights.
“Until its renovation between 2015 and 2018, the building had always been commercial,” said architect Richard Logan, who owns the property with his partner, artist Jack Henry.
Because the couple owned the house across the street from “such an ugly building in this nice residential neighborhood,” in 2019 they decided to buy what was formerly Molina’s Bakery and convert it to more appealing offices and art studios.
Within 10 years, they sold their first Margaret Street home and converted this unique space to their primary residence. The current remodel retained some of the old — the exterior’s square parapet and carport, where in the past, deliveries were made — but mostly features the new.
The new, highly contemporary home is carved out of the original 4,000 square feet of commercial space and includes an interior courtyard and pool, which is accessed from glass walls in the great room.
Logan and Henry will be docents at their home during the tour to fill in all details of construction, design and the loving care it took to develop the home.
OIRFs January 2021 Limited-Edition Home Tours are open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, and Saturday, Jan. 16. Tickets are $40, and whether purchased online or at the Oldest House gift shop, they must be picked up on the day of the tour at 322 Duval St. No tickets are sold at the individual tour homes.