It just wouldn’t be the holiday season without the Dec. 29 and 30 Key West Home Tour, and especially this year, when cultural and architectural preservation embrace safety and health preservation in four holiday-decorated museum houses. All are in downtown Old Town and make up the first of Old Island Restoration Foundation’s 2020-2021 limited-edition home tours.
During reserved times from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, eight groups of 10 tour-goers may visit the featured homes each day. Four tour groups will start at 1 p.m. and four more at 3 p.m., with starting locations noted for each group. Then at each house, guests will be escorted by one masked docent through some of the historic district’s grandest old dames.
Reserved tickets to see these architectural beauties will be pre-sold online (oldesthousekeywest.com) or at the Oldest House gift store, 322 Duval St. No tickets will be sold at the featured homes, which are located within three blocks of each other. The open-air walk between houses is easygoing; what’s more, the historic homes are as dressed up for the holidays as tour-goers, who must add face masks to their festive ensembles to enter the premises.
The Oldest House, which was built in 1829, is on the tour. Entry is into the nearly 16,000-square-foot garden, where guests will sanitize hands, don masks and socially distance within their group for a guided tour of the garden, outhouses and oldest standing cookhouse in all of Florida. You’ll want to note the tin shingles on the former carriage house and the Baltimore bricks surrounding a heart-shaped flower bed before you enter the residence, which initially had only four rooms.
As the oldest house in an historic district of more than 3,000 wood-frame buildings, the simple architecture reflects the city’s earliest development. The wealth of original Watlington family portraits and furnishings help tell the story of Old Key West, where at every house on the tour, docents will answer questions and talk house history outdoors.
Across the street at 319 Duval, the Key West Woman’s Club and Hellings’ House is the only all-brick home on the tour. Its construction between 1886 and 1892 is a modified example of Federal-style architecture, and how families flourished across six decades. Three stories. Bigger rooms. Higher ceilings. There is almost 20,000 square feet of land that includes a stable-cum-Red Barn Theatre at the back.
The small groups will walk through the first floor, where the mix of 1820 to 1860 furnishings were donated by members of the Woman’s Club. Purchased in 1940 by this not-for-profit organization, the ladies restored the Hellings’ House in 1981, then again in 2016. Look for the fine cut-glass chandeliers, the varying size and color of the exterior bricks and much more.
At 511 Caroline St., the Amsterdam Curry Mansion speaks to Georgian Revival architecture, and the island’s millionaire moments. Although there is still an 1862 fireplace in the kitchen, a son of Florida’s first self-made millionaire, William Curry, demolished the original 1869 structure then rebuilt the current structure in 1904-05.
“While researching the history of what the Amsterdams call the ‘wedding-cake house,’ they found at least three other similar Georgian-style mansions built with the plans architect George Franklin Barber sold at the turn of the 20th century,” said Sheila Sands Devendorf, office administrator and archivist.
The house was among the first in Key West — and the first in many U.S. cities — to get electricity. Gas-turned-electric chandeliers and an antique fuse box are icons from the past, amidst elegance of Tiffany-glass doors, bird’s-eye-maple mantlepieces and other rich woods, like mahogany paneling throughout.
Although the unusual windows in the Curry Mansion’s formal parlor will not be open, doors here, and at all the museum houses, will be open for fresh air flow. And wherever there are ceiling fans, they will be a-twirling.
The Audubon House (1846) at 205 Whitehead St., and its 13,796 square feet of tropical garden, is not the largest among the featured museum homes, but its resident roosters, Bert and Ernie, are bound to please as much as the original Audubon cormorant and rosette spoonbill lithographs hanging at the first-floor staircase.
All three floors are open for viewing, and the grand home known today as the Audubon House — ask the docent about Audubon’s visit — was built by Capt. John Geiger in the 1840s. His family members lived here for more than a century, but in 1958, it was slated for destruction. The Mitchell Wolfson Family Foundation saved the Geiger residence, and its major restoration was the spark that lit the island’s early restoration movement.
This was also the beginning of Old Island Restoration Foundation and its commitment to cultural and architectural preservation. OIRF welcomes visitors to the 61st year of home tours from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30. Pre-sold tickets are $40 and limited to 80 tour-goers each day.