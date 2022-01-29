A home design that blends multiple elements seamlessly can be both inviting and visually interesting. If you’re planning to upgrade your living space in 2022, consider incorporating materials that provide color, texture and functionality while complementing some of this year’s leading design trends.
Settling on a design aesthetic is the first step for most renovation projects, but it can be a challenge for many homeowners. If you’re in need of inspiration for a project on the horizon, consider these 2022 trends from the design experts at Glen-Gery:
WARM COLORS
Look for a shift toward warmer colors like beige, tan, caramel, cocoa and even black. Designers are moving from cool grays to a warmer coffee-inspired palette. The use of warmer colors on structural elements of a home, like brick, stone, siding, doors and shutters, offer visual warmth while making a statement.
TEXTURE AND PATTERNS
Textures and patterns are popping up in many on-trend designs. Texture can enhance the overall feeling of a space by offering depth and complexity that draws a visitor into the room. The use of texture in a design element can provide visual interest and engage the mind with a tactile response that encourages interaction with the environment.
OUTDOOR INSPIRATION
Nature is inspiring an array of design elements this year. You may see this trend emerging through increased use of glass for light and views of nature, as well as continued focus on the versatile and transitional indoor-outdoor spaces that gained momentum during the height of the pandemic.
Approaches may vary depending on the homeowner’s style and climate, but examples include larger patios in brick and stone, as well as more functional private patios and porches. Another aspect of this trend is the tendency for homeowners to integrate indoor conveniences such as kitchens, fireplaces, furniture and electronics into their outdoor spaces.
CLEAN LINES
This season, designers are creating inviting, comfortable and serene spaces with modern vibes through the use of clean lines in design, materials and furnishings. One trick is integrating elements that transfer light or give an illusion of illumination from a higher sheen, such as glass brick.
The play of light and shadows simultaneously blends inspiration from nature with sleek lines and dramatic focal points to evoke a sense of balanced calm and strength. This approach can also come to life through ceiling windows, furnishings and the use of stone, brick and wood on statement walls or accents.
