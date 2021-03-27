In a chaotic year of new normals, Old Island Restoration Foundation is extending its normal four-month home-tour season to a bonus fifth tour of properties scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 2-3.
Same times — from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. on both days — but different places; indeed, the places are different from the standard tour of private homes.
What has become normal in the past months, though, is how OIRF adheres to the CDC’s COVID-19 requirements: Tickets for touring are limited to 80 persons each day, masks are required to participate and social distancing of groups of 10 will be maintained.
OIRFs headquarters at 322 Duval St. is the central core of this tour. All 160 reserved tickets are sold at the Oldest House gift store, and a tour of the Oldest House and Gardens (http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com) is one of the four featured properties.
Because preservation is the mantra, you should know there is a difference between restoration and renovation. Some of the properties have been restored, some have been renovated. The difference is restoring to a former condition as nearly as possible versus renovating with some of the original structure and conditions intact. For instance, the oldest house in Key West — built in 1829 — was restored by what was formerly the Historic Key West Preservation Board. Today, the antique house and museum is managed by Old Island Restoration Foundation.
It often takes a village to preserve and maintain these fine old buildings after they have been restored or renovated. Consider The Studios of Key West (http://www.tskw.org) at 533 Eaton St. This is a collaborative environment of creativity renovated in 2015 through private donations.
Built in 1951 in one of Key West’s few Art Deco architectural styles, it is now a community cultural platform. Tour attendees will be excited to see the island’s largest gallery devoted to contemporary art; they may peek into the theater or some of the nine studios for practicing artists, and the big reveal is the most recent addition on The Studios’ rooftop: Hugh’s View just opened as an outdoor venue for concerts, plein air classes and most welcome, a city-wide observation deck for Key West’s springtime and its blooming poinciana trees.
There is another community platform enjoying a special act of preservation on this tour: Williams Hall (williamshall.org) located at 729 Fleming St.
For more than 100 years, the iconic church was an important part of the spiritual and architectural landscape of Key West. During the 1940s, the religious and community center thrived, but by 2017, the congregation had dwindled and the building had fallen into disrepair. Purchased and formed into a 501c(3) charitable foundation, the building’s renovation and modernization just completed in late 2020. Steeples and stained glass were reinforced, the sanctuary and meeting rooms updated, and the huge modern kitchen is designed especially for cooking lessons and small-scale dinner parties.
The focus of Williams Hall is to provide an environment for spiritual exchange and services for all ages. Through a variety of classes, lectures and meetings Williams Hall is again a historic facility with community relevance.
Somewhat communal and certainly historic is the duplex at 621 Eaton St. Its upstairs and downstairs units have more than 1,000 square feet of living space in each.
Although this is a private property, its historic pedigree dates back to single-family roots in the late 1830s. The Greek Revival architectural style features a double-gallery out front, 11-foot ceilings inside and multiple sets of French doors.
Only the second-floor unit is open to tour-goers, who will likely appreciate its treetop city views, too.
Tickets for the bonus tour can be reserved and purchased online at http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for $40 in advance, and at 322 Duval St. for $45 the day of the tour.